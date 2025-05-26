Amla (Indian gooseberry) has been a staple in Indian kitchens since time immemorial. Whether to make a chutney, an achaar or a refreshing sharbat, we use it for various purposes. And why not? It boasts a wide variety of benefits and adds a nice, sour taste to our food and drinks. Let's just say adding amla to any recipe instantly enhances both its flavour and nutritional value. In fact, if you consume one amla daily on an empty stomach, it can work wonders for your health. From boosting immunity to improving digestion and more, let's discover the amazing benefits it has to offer below:

Here Are 5 Health Benefits Of Eating Amla Daily:

1. Strengthens Immunity

If you're struggling with low immunity, eating 1 amla daily on an empty stomach could be quite beneficial. What makes it so great? It's the presence of vitamin C! According to Ayurveda, vitamin C is key to supporting a healthy immune system. Consuming amla on an empty stomach is beneficial as it helps in better absorption of the vitamin, resulting in stronger immunity.

2. Promotes Better Digestion

Eating amla on an empty stomach is excellent for your digestive health. Our consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta explains that amla has a high fibre content and consuming it in the morning can promote bowel movement. This can help flush out toxins from the body, preventing issues like constipation and gas, thus promoting better digestion.

3. Aids In Weight Loss

Yes, eating amla on an empty stomach can also aid in weight loss. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), amla is known to trigger metabolism. When consumed in the morning, it allows your body to convert what you eat or drink into energy faster. As a result, you burn more calories throughout the day, resulting in weight loss.

4. Good For Your Skin

Have you been doing everything for skincare but still not seeing any results? If so, eating 1 amla daily on an empty stomach may give you the skin you desire. This is because amla is an excellent source of vitamin C, which promotes skin elasticity and contributes to a healthier appearance. Along with vitamin C, amla is also rich in antioxidants, which are essential for skin health.

5. Stronger Hair

Since amla is rich in vitamin C, consuming it daily can also be beneficial for your hair. The vitamin helps fight bacteria on the scalp and strengthens hair follicles, resulting in healthy hair. You may also experience less hair fall and issues like dryness. So, start having amla daily if you haven't already, and watch how this small practice transforms your hair.

Now that you know the incredible benefits of eating amla on an empty stomach, we hope you'll start following this practice soon. Stay fit and healthy!