Parathas are a staple breakfast item in North India, especially in Punjabi households. While there's no specific season to relish parathas, there's something about the winter season that makes us crave them even more. Don't you agree? Imagine gorging on a hot and crispy paratha topped with a dollop of makhan and dahi and achaar by the side on a chilly winter morning - the very thought is enough to make us slurp, right? From gobhi paratha, paneer paratha to methi paratha, aloo paratha and more - we are spoiled with choices! Adding to the list, here we bring you another delicious paratha recipe. It is dhaba-style matar paratha.





Fried matar balls are stuffed inside doughy paratha and cooked to perfection - this dhaba-style matar paratha not only tastes good but is extremely wholesome. This recipe has been shared by food blogger Parul on her YouTube channel 'Cook With Parul.' Without further ado, let's take a look at the recipe.

Dhaba-Style Matar Paratha: How To Make Dhaba-Style Matar Paratha

To begin with the recipe, first, we need to prepare the matar stuffing. Now heat some oil in a pan and add jeera, hing, coriander seeds, garlic cloves, chopped green chillies and ginger. Saute on low-medium flame for 3-4 minutes. Add green peas and saute well. Add salt and mix again. Sprinkle 1 tbsp water, cover the lid and let it cook for around 2-3 minutes.





Once done, add red chilli powder, turmeric powder, cumin powder, coriander powder, garam masala, chaat masala and chopped coriander leaves. Allow it to cook for some time. Turn off the flame and keep aside to cool. Transfer this fried matar mixture to a blender to make a coarse paste.





Next, take a big bowl and add wheat flour (atta), salt, besan and ghee. Mix well. Add water in small batches to prepare a smooth dough. Grease the dough with ghee, cover it with a wet cloth and let it rest for 5 mins. Meanwhile, make small balls of the matar mixture. Now, cut small proportions of the dough and spread it out evenly.





Apply ghee, add matar stuffing and tuck in the dough from all the sides. Roll it out again. Heat a tawa, place the paratha and roast well. In some time, flip the paratha and apply ghee. Cook until it turns golden and crispy from both the sides. Dhaba-style matar paratha is ready!











Watch the detailed recipe video below:

















So, what are you waiting for? Try out this recipe at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments below.