Watch: This Easy And Healthy Tomato Soup Recipe Is Just For Your Daily Vitamin C Fix!

If you are anything like us, then a warm and hearty bowl of soup is enough to comfort your soul. A loyal friend for those busy or lazy days, soup makes for a fulfilling meal with minimum ingredients and no struggle. Moreover, it is light, healthy and ideal to warm you up during winters. While choice of soup is unique to individual, there's one particular soup that has fan following across ages. And that is the tangy tomato soup. It is rich, creamy and adds burst of flavours to our palate. In fact, it won't be an exaggeration to say that a bowl of tomato soup can never go wrong!





Keeping this in mind, we bring a quick and easy tomato soup recipe that not only makes for a great meal, but also provides you with a good dose of vitamin C in the yummiest way possible. And the best part is it adds no calorific ingredients, making it ideal for both dieters and non-diets. This recipe has been shared by vlogger Ananya Banerjee on her YouTube channel 'The Saree Chef'.





But before jumping into the recipe, let's find out the health benefits of tomato soup:

Tomato is a rich source of vitamin C. Hence, a bowl of tomato soup can be considered good for promoting weight loss, strengthening immunity and preventing our body from free radical damages.

It is also rich in fibre, potassium, antioxidants and several other minerals that may help boost digestion, metabolism and overall health.





Tomato includes a vitamin K - a nutrient known to boost bone health and wound healing.

It also promotes skin health, making it firm and glowing.

Tomato can help in boosting immunity and shedding weight





How To Make This Easy And Healthy Tomato Soup:

Step 1. Add tomato, onion, carrot, some tomato paste and few cloves of garlic, salt and some water in a pressure cooker. Add some stock powder if you have. Or else, use homemade stock or simple water instead. Stock or stock powder helps enhance the flavour of the soup.





Step 2. Pressure-cook up to three whistles. Switch of the flame and let it cool completely.





Step 3. Now blend the pressure cooked vegetables. Keep aside.





Step 4. Add one teaspoon olive oil in a pan and strain the tomato-veggie puree in it. Boil till you get your desired consistency.





Step 5. Transfer the soup in a soup bowl and add some cream on the top (optional). Garnish with basil leaves or anything you want.





And a hearty bowl of tomato soup is ready to relish!





Ananya Banerjee also shared the recipe for making croutons at home to pair up with this delicious soup. Let's take a look!





Watch: Here's The Recipe Of Quick And Easy Tomato Soup And Croutons:

