Korma is one of the most popular dishes in North Indian cuisine. It originated in the Mughal era and the term korma comes from the Turkish 'Kuvarma', which means cooked meat or fried meat. The Indian version is cooked using the traditional technique of braising meat or vegetables with stock, yoghurt, and sometimes cream. It uses a variety of spices including cumin and coriander, usually slow cooked to prevent the yoghurt from curdling. The result is a creamy and silky curry that is rich, fragrant and flavourful. It is best paired with Khamiri roti, Tandoori roti or even steamed rice.





Even though korma is a widely used term, it can be prepared in a variety of ways using very different ingredients. It can be prepared with meat or vegetables. Korma can be mildly spiced or even fiery. There is a wide variety of flavours, styles and ingredients to choose from. So if you are planning to make your meals special this weekend, then what better than some korma?





Here we have compiled a list of seven delicious korma recipes to try this weekend.

Photo Credit: iStock

1. Rampuri korma

A recipe originating from northern India, Rampuri korma offers tender chunks of lamb cooked perfectly in a spicy gravy. Try this for your weekend dinner and you will surely be left licking your fingers. Recipe here.

2. Murgh badam korma

A fan of chicken? Make this delicious korma that has the tenderness of chicken and the distinct nutty flavour of almonds. Cooked dum-style in a dough-sealed pot, this murgh badam korma will earn you a lot of praise from your guests. View the recipe here.

3. Navrattan korma

What if we tell you that even vegetarians can enjoy korma? Navrattan korma is made with mixed vegetables that are blended with a number of spices. Click here for the recipe.

4. Mutton korma

Amongst all the versions of korma, mutton korma stands out with its classic taste and traditional preparation. Tender chunks of mutton are cooked in a creamy gravy and served with tandoori roti or butter naan. Recipe here.

5. Fish korma

Yes, there is a korma for fish lovers too. You can use any fish of your choice to prepare the korma. A lot of ingredients go into it striking the right balance between the strong aroma of fish and the fragrance of spices. Check out the recipe here.

6. Hyderabadi chicken korma

Include this dish in your weekend dinner menu and you will definitely love it. It gives a Hyderabadi twist to the classic korma recipe resulting in an amazingly delicious dish. Recipe here.

7. Aloo korma

Aloo or potato has the quality that it blends with literally anything. Here the vegetable has been used to make a thick and flavourful korma that is easy to prepare and tasty to eat. Click here for the recipe.





Do try these delicious recipes and let us know which one was your favourite in the comments below.