Maharashtrian Recipes: Maharashtrian cuisine is rich, diverse and irresistible. From street-style vada pav to homemade masala bhaat, it includes a wide range of lip-smacking savoury treats. Whether you're in the mood for an indulgence, a comfort binge or a nourishing meal, you can find solutions in the form of Maharashtrian recipes. If you're specifically looking for dishes on the healthier side, you will have to skip the beloved deep-fried delights. However, there are many other recipes with amazing flavours and nutrient-rich ingredients. Check out some of the easy recipes below:





Also Read: 8 Easy Maharashtrian Vegetable Dishes To Make And Relish At Home (Recipes Inside)

Here Are 10 Easy And Healthy Maharashtrian Recipes You Need To Try:

1. Maharashtrian Kadhi

Photo Credit: iStock



Maharashtrian kadhi is made using buttermilk, besan and spices. It is a soul-soothing preparation you can enjoy in any season. You can balance the level of tanginess to your liking. Click here for the recipe.





2. Takatla Palak

Combine the goodness of lentils with that of leafy greens through this healthy Maharashtrian recipe. It uses spinach (palak) and chana dal, among other nourishing ingredients. In some ways, the consistency of takatla palak is similar to kadhi. Here's the full recipe.





3. Pithla

Besan is the star ingredient of several popular Maharashtrian recipes. Another wholesome dish you must try is Pithla, which is a curry-like preparation made with besan and a simple tadka. Pair it with jowar bhakri or whole wheat roti for a satisfying meal. Watch the recipe video here.





4. Peeth Perun Bhaji

We are not done with besan recipes yet! Another way to enjoy this protein-rich ingredient is through Maharashtrian Peeth Perun Bhaji. In simple words, this is a capsicum and besan sabzi preparation. This is a quick and simple dish perfect for busy days. Find the full recipe here.





5. Guar Ki Bhaji

Love trying different Maharashtrian bhaji recipes? We have another treat in store for you. Prepare an aromatic bhaji using guar (gawar or cluster beans). Reduce the amount of oil as per your needs while cooking this dish. Click here for the recipe.





6. Thalipeeth







Thalipeeth is a type of spiced multigrain flatbread. The exact proportion of the different kinds of flour may vary slightly from household to household, leading to slightly different versions. We highly recommend Cucumber Thalipeeth made with whole wheat flour, besan, jowar flour and more. Read the complete recipe here. You can enjoy this delicacy plain or with curds/ chutney. Remember to control oil usage while roasting the thalipeeth.





Also Read: Love Maharashtrian Food? Try These 7 Easy Recipes Ready In Under 30 Minutes

7. Kanda Poha

Poha is a beloved dish in many parts of the country and it has many versions. Kanda poha and kanda batata poha are popular in Maharashtra. Simple and satiating, it is a staple breakfast for many. Don't skip the peanuts - or you won't get the traditional taste. Watch the recipe video here.





8. Varan Bhaat

Varan Bhaat is Maharashtrian-style dal chawal. It is a light and comforting combination you cannot afford to miss. Varan is made using toor (arhar) dal and has a hint of coconut. Relish varan bhaat as it is, or pair it with achar, chutney and other side dishes for a flavourful upgrade. Full recipe here.





9. Aamti

Another toor dal preparation you will love is Aamti. This one has a wonderful tangy flavour derived from kokum. Pair aamti with rice or bhakri for a simple meal. Traditionally, puran poli is also often served with aamti. Click here for the recipe.





10. Moogacha Bhaat

This healthy Maharashtrian recipe is a pulao-like dish packed with the wholesomeness of moong sprouts and several spices. It is a meal in itself and is a great option for tiffins/ packed lunches. Read the complete recipe here.





Also Read: 6 Easy Maharashtrian Rice Recipes You Will Love