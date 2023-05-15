Traditional feasts in India are a celebration of food. And, one of our forever favourite feasts comes served in a thali. Anyone will agree that thali is a perfect assortment of regional dishes. The quintessential Indian thali can also be called a medium to explore regional cultures. Every region across India has its own version of thali. As you cross geographical boundaries, you will be welcomed with a number of different local dishes. From sides and snacks to mains and desserts, thali has a little bit of everything, which sets you up for a wholesome food experience.





Now, if you are wondering what has got us talking about thali on a regular Monday, you should know that Anupam Kher is to blame. The actor stepped out with his friends on Sunday to experience “thali ke maze.” In a video on Instagram Stories, he even gave a quick glimpse of the meal as well as the chatter. An array of gravy dishes like paneer (cottage cheese) and potato among other things was accompanied by dal, three kinds of chutneys, salad, pickle, and a slice of lemon. Yummy? Yes, indeed. We also spotted what looked to be a bowl of aamras at the side. Take a look at Anupam Kher's thali:

While every region has its own prestigious thali, we have picked our top five. You don't have to travel to the respective states to relish them, instead prepare the spread at home. We have got you the recipes as well!

Maharashtrian Thali

The traditional Maharashtrian thali showcases slightly spicy flavours. It has dishes like Bharli Vangi (stuffed brinjal), Bhakri roti (a millet flatbread), and pitla (thick chickpea flour curry). From the non-vegetarian category, it has Pandhra Rassa (chicken in white gravy), Mutton Kolhapuri (fiery mutton gravy), along with desserts like kheer or Basundi. Plate up a Maharashtrian thali at home, with these recipes.

Rajasthani Thali

The Rajasthani thali is a mix of colourful dishes like Dal Baati Churma, Missi Roti with Gatte ki Sabji, Laal Maas, Panchmela Dal, and even Bajra Roti. Flavoured buttermilk and Gondh ke Laddoo as well as Malpuas are present to treat your sweet tooth. Prepare your Rajasthani platter with these recipes.

Gujarati Thali

To experience the authentic flavour of this cuisine plate up a traditional Gujarati thali which has khandvi and Gujarati samosa for starters. Then for the main course, Gujarati kadhi, undhiyu, roti, and rice would be sufficient. From the dessert section, opt for some yummy shrikhand. Recipes here.

Haryanvi Thali

The Haryanvi thali is loaded with simple delicacies and heaps of homemade desi ghee and white butter. It includes staples like Khichdi, Hara Dhania Cholia, and Bajra Aloo ki Roti along with desserts like Alsi ki Pinni, and Meethe Chawal among other things. Prepare your thali with these recipes.

Kashmiri Thali

Kashmiri thali or Wazwan reflects the rich and royal culture of Kashmir. From Rajma Risemise, Tabak Maaz (fried lamb ribs), Kebab Nadir Shahi (lotus root stuffed with aam papad), Kashmiri Dum Aloo, along with Khatte Baingan, and Kashmiri Pulao, it makes for a delicious gastronomic indulgence. Make an authentic Wazwan meal at home with these recipes.





Which is your all-time favourite thali?