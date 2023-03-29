Just like most of us, Anushka Sharma has a soft corner for all things delicious. She swears by traditional cuisines and her food diaries often feature various mouth-watering delicacies. Be it home-cooked food or something she may have ordered from a restaurant, Anushka's love for Indian food is quite visible through her indulgences. So, what made its way to her gastronomic adventure now? It's a delectable Maharashtrian millet bowl! Let us decode some of the dishes from there. Anushka shared a glimpse of her elaborate bowl prepared and sent by chef Anahita Dhondy. It shows appetising sabudana vada, millet dalia topped with some green coriander leaves. Apart from this, there was some jhatpat aloo, which basically consists of a quick boiled potato preparation smeared in homely spices. We felt like the small bowl was brimming with tasty palak chole. Well, we could also spot a curd preparation and half a lemon along with another dish. "Such an amazing preparation by chef @anahitadhondy on the sets of @milletsupergrain ad shoot. This looks so so good... time to devour."

If you are wondering about the recipes of dishes served in Anushka Sharma's Maharashtrian millet bowl, we've got you covered. We have listed the recipes of some of the delicacies we could identify.





1. Sabudana vada

Mainly sabudana and potatoes come together to make this dish. Sabudana vada makes for a fantastic snack and you can also munch on this while fasting. All you have to do is prepare sabudana, aloo and other spices. Give it the shape of vadas and deep fry them to perfection. Recipe here.

2. Chawal ka upma (millet upma)

Now, this is something very enticing. Do you know samwat ke chawal? Yes, they are tempered and sauteed in ghee with potatoes and other spices easily available at home. Try this out for a healthy binge. Find the recipe here.





3. Hing aur dhaniya ke chatpate aloo

This is a quick and easy aloo preparation that doesn't require too much time. You just need all the spices in place. Either pair it up with chapati or you can also simply have it as a tea-time snack. Click here for the recipe.





Well, let us tell you that this is not the first time Anushka Sharma gorged on traditional Maharashtrian delicacies. Previously, on the occasion of Gudi Padwa, she devoured a wholesome authentic Maharashtrian meal. This was special because the food was cooked by her loving mother Ashima Sharma. The meal served on a traditional banana leaf included a bowl of steamed rice along with spicy and flavourful aloo bhaji. There was also a bowl of kala channa rasedaar and a popular Maharashtrian sweet treat Puran Poli. There were two slices of lemon, kala namak and a slice of lemon pickle to accompany the meal. Anushka stated, “My mom's attempt at making Maharashtrian delicacies. Happy Gudi Padwa.” Read all about it here.





Hence proved, Anushka Sharma's love for traditional cuisines is eternal.