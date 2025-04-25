Indian billionaire business magnate and Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu discovered a newfound love for Mumbai's iconic street snack - vada pav. Taking to his X handle, Vembu posted a picture from Mumbai in which he can be seen posing in front of a snack shop while holding a vada pav. While many famous people have confessed their love for vada pav on social media, what surprised Vembu's followers was that it was his first time trying this snack. Along with the photo, the Zoho founder wrote, "Enjoying vada pav in Mumbai. First time in life. How did I miss it all this while pav."

"Wow! First time? In all these years? Damn," a user wrote.





Sharing some great places for vada pav in Mumbai, another added, "Hope you went to one of the good places which serves authentic vada pav. If not try Aaram Vadapav - near CSMT station or Ashok Vadapav- Dadar Shivaji Park (you can also see the cricket mecca of Mumbai on Shivaji Park ground while having Vadapav)."





A curious foodie asked, "With green chilli or without?"





Another user recommended more foods to try. "Sridhar ji, do try Sabudana Wada at iconic Prakash in Dadar/Girgaon. I would also recommend midnight Pav Bhaji at Sukh Sagar."





An X user chimed in, "Enjoy sir - you should also try Misal pav."





Previously, several influential people from around the world have expressed their love for vada pav. In 2024, Bryan Adams came to Mumbai for his concert and did not leave without trying vada pav. He called it "the most delicious vegan street dish... so damn good!." In 2023, Madhuri Dixit introduced Apple CEO Tim Cook to his first vada pav in Mumbai. "Thanks, Madhuri Dixit for introducing me to my very first Vada Pav - it was delicious!" he wrote on X.