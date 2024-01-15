Shilpa Shetty's love for food is an open secret. Whether through her street food adventures or the ever-so-popular Sunday binge, the actress consistently gives her fans a sneak peek into her gastronomy diaries. In a recent post, Shilpa extended Makar Sankranti wishes to her fans by holding a bowl full of til laddus in her hands. In the video, she spoke in Marathi and urged everyone to relish til ladoos and utter only sweet words. The caption of Shilpa's post read, “May the transition of the Sun and the start of this New Year bring lots of warmth, positivity, and ‘sweet' success into our lives. Wishing everyone celebrating a very Happy Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Magh Bihu, Maghi, Pedda Panduga, Uttarayan, Sakraat, Boghi!”

Also Read: Shilpa Shetty Celebrates Return To Films After 14 Years With This Yummy Sweet

Take a look at her video below:

Just like Shilpa Shetty, you can also satisfy your sweet cravings by trying some easy recipes of desi sweet treats written below:

Here are 5 Traditional Indian Sweets You Must Try:

1. Til Ladoo

A classic winter delight, til ladoo brings together roasted sesame seeds and jaggery, creating bite-sized treats that are rich in nutty goodness and perfect for festive celebrations. Click here for the recipe.

2. Gokul Pithe

Hailing from Bengal, gokul pithe are delectable dumplings filled with a luscious mix of coconut and khoya, offering a delightful blend of textures and flavours. Recipe here.

Also Read: 11 Delicious, Sugar-Free Indian Desserts You Can Make At Home

3. Nolen Gur Payesh

This dish is a Bengali rice pudding infused with the distinctive sweetness of date palm jaggery. Nolen gur payesh captures the essence of winter festivities, delivering a comforting and aromatic dessert experience. Want the recipe? Click here.

4. Peanut Chikki

A popular snack during festivals, peanut chikki contains roasted peanuts bound together by caramelised jaggery. This crunchy and sweet treat satisfies both sweet and savoury cravings. Detailed recipe here.

5. Murmura Ladoo

These crispy delights are made by melding puffed rice with jaggery, creating light spheres that offer a satisfying crunch. Check out the recipe here.