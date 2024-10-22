Mira Kapoor is a food enthusiast, as evident from her social media posts. The entrepreneur is currently in America, but her love for Indian cuisine hasn't stopped her from cooking a desi meal. She shared a picture of a dish in progress on her Instagram stories, showcasing a mix of vegetables, including beans, potatoes, and carrots, sauteed with aromatic spices and beautifully garnished. In the note attached to the image, Mira wrote, "Just wanna say I cooked a mean mix sabzi whilst in America because you know I can't do without my aloo and yellow dal the moment we cross Indian airspace." She even used the hashtag "nobody asked" and tagged her sister Priya Tulshan and friend Noor Wadhwani in the caption. Take a look:

Mira Kapoor's next slide featured another yummy dish, which she prepared for her doting husband, Shahid Kapoor. In the photo, we can spot a tofu bhurji made with tomatoes and herbs. Below the picture, she mentioned, “And a tofu bhurji for the Mr.”

Mira Kapoor also shared a close-up shot of yellow dal garnished with jeera and other spices. “Soul food is Yellow Dal,” read her caption. She even added a giggling dog sticker.

A couple of days ago, Mira Kapoor enjoyed vegan sushi while she was vacationing in New York. She posted two pictures of her scrumptious meal. In the first photo, the entrepreneur simply wrote, "Vegan Trail". It featured two plates of delicious sushi and strands of a crispy topping. The other plate showed ginger slices, wasabi, and a sauce alongside the sushi. Not only this, Mira's foodie diaries also had an Italian dessert. In the second snap, she was seen holding a cup loaded with a generous swirl. Read on to know more.





Mira Kappor's foodilicious tales are too good to resist. What do you think she'll indulge in next? Tell us in the comments section below!