Sunday called for celebrations at the Kapoor-Ahuja house. Why you, ask? Well, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's little munchkin Vayu Kapoor Ahuja turned one. On the occasion, the couple hosted an intimate gathering and puja ceremony at their Delhi residence. The guest list was strictly family and included Sonam and Anand's parents. Pictures of the party menu have made their way to social media. Courtesy: The event planner of the birthday bash. Wondering what the attendees ate? The menu featured a range of lip-smacking Indian delights, from different parts of the country.

When in Delhi how can you not gorge on chaat? Well abiding by that foodie rule, Sonam and Anand made sure to include “Papdi chaat” on the menu. The family also enjoyed tandoori paneer. The main course consisted of comfort foods like Sindhi curry chawal and chole bhature. There was also dosa with sambar, and guests could choose between ragi dosa, millet dosa and rice dosa. White matar, sauteed veggies, tuk and eggplant were the other delicacies on offer. Apart from the food menu, the beautiful table settings and decor also caught our eye. Take a look at the pictures below.

If the food served at Vayu Kapoor Ahuja's birthday bash has made you hungry, don't worry! We have put together a short list of easy recipes so that you can recreate the menu in the comfort of your home.

1. Sindhi Kadhi

Sindhi-style kadhi with steamed rice spells satisfaction and wholesomeness. Vegetables harmoniously cooked in gram flour, curry leaves and spices will transport you to food heaven. What are you waiting for? Take a look at the recipe here.

2. Chole Bhature

This quintessential North India dish is a guilty pleasure many of us cannot resist. Chole bhature is, hands down, an incredible explosion of flavours. Now, you don't have to look for a hygienic street food stall that sells Delhi-style chole bhature, as you can easily prepare it at home. Click here for the recipe.

3. Papdi chaat

Papdi chaat is one of our all-time favourite snacks. Nothing can match the crunchiness of papdi, the creaminess of dahi and the wonderful flavours of spices and chutneys. You can win anyone over with some freshly made papdi chaat. Find the full recipe here.

4. Rice Dosa

How would you react if we told you that now you can prepare rice dosa in just 15 minutes? Yes, you read that right. With this quick dosa recipe, you can enjoy this South Indian favourite at any time of the day! Check out the recipe here.

5. Sambar

Did you know that you can easily prepare sambar in a microwave too? So when you don't want to wash too many utensils or your stove is not working, you can opt for this method of cooking this flavourful South Indian delight. Here is your recipe.

What is your favourite dish from the menu? Let us know in the comments below.

