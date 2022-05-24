Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan is an avid social media user and enjoys 40 million followers on Instagram. You will find Sara sharing slices of her daily life with the world, every now and then. Be it her life on the movie sets or family time with mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, we get to see it all through her posts and stories. But what we enjoy the most are her food activities, especially when she's on a vacation. In fact, we feel vacation and food go hand-in-hand for Sara. Don't believe us? Check out her recent stories on Instagram and decide for yourself.





Sara Ali Khan is currently vacationing in London with her mother and actor Amrita Singh. From her very first day in the city, the 'Kedarnath' actor has been sharing glimpses of her trip - most of which are all about food. In one such latest Insta-story, Sara shared a collage of her most recent indulgences. And trust us, both the pictures look oh-so-delicious! In the first image (of the collage), we could see her enjoying a creamy cup of coffee, with cocoa sprinkled on it. Whereas, the second image shows her devouring what looks like chicken, with potato wedges and veggies by the side. "Caffeine and Protein #goals," she captioned the picture. She also wrote, "Yummy with Mummy #incognito", hinting that she was on a "meal date" with her mother. Check out the Insta-story here:

Image Instagrammed by Sara Ali Khan

Earlier, she shared another such food story where we could see her enjoying a 12-course meal with her mother. It looked like a Korean spread and included fried chicken, dimsums, kimchi, tempura fries, kimchi rice, pickled cucumber and more. "12-course meal with Mommy/ Leaving fatty in my Tommy," she wrote alongside the collage of their lavish meal. Take a look.





That's not all. She also gave us a glimpse of her café hopping session in London. She recently visited the popular French patisserie Laduree, where we saw her relishing what looks like a cup of hot chocolate. She just added a sticker to the story that read, "So cosy" - and we could totally relate! Here's the story for you:





