Shraddha Kapoor is a self-confessed foodie. Whether it's a special Sunday meal, regional cuisines, or indulgent desserts, she devours them all with equal enthusiasm. We recently got a glimpse of her latest culinary adventure through her Instagram Stories. While she's busy impressing everyone on set and giving her all for an upcoming project, Shraddha also treated herself to a scrumptious South Indian feast. In the photo, we could spot delicious idlis placed next to two bowls: one with sambar and the other with a crispy vada. There was also a bowl of mouth-watering jalebi, along with chutney and dosa on the side. Sharing the image, she wrote, "On-set favorite Muthuswamyyy." Take a look:

Shraddha Kapoor's meal left us craving some delicious South Indian food. If you're also experiencing the same craving, below are some recipes for the dishes from the actress' plate that you can easily cook at home.

1. Idli

Made from fermented rice and urad dal batter, idli is steamed to perfection, resulting in a light and wholesome breakfast or snack. It's often served with chutney and sambar, delighting palates with its simple yet delightful flavours. Click here for the recipe.

2. Vada

Often served with an array of chutneys and sambar, vada is a delightful snack or a meal in itself, cherished for its delightful taste and diverse variations. Recipe here.

3. Sambar

This aromatic curry is enriched with a unique blend of spices, creating a harmonious balance between tangy, spicy, and savory flavours. It's a staple accompaniment to rice, idli, dosa, and more.Want the recipe? Click here.

4. Dosa

With its golden-brown exterior and delicate texture, dosa is a versatile dish enjoyed as a breakfast item or a light meal. Make it at home and enjoy with your loved ones. Detailed recipe here.

5. Jalebi

Jalebi is one of the most loved desserts across the country. Just as you take the first bite, it instantly transports you to heaven. No need to wait for special occasions to indulge in it; follow this easy recipe and make it at home. Click here for the recipe.





Try out these delicious recipes and share your experience with us in the comments below.