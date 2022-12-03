Vicky Kaushal, who is playing Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in his next movie Sam, is currently in Ooty. How do we know? Well, the actor dropped a picture of himself posing next to a statue of Sam Manekshaw on the Ooty-Coonoor road. Do we have to mention that his travel diaries are always incomplete without some tasty food. Amid his busy schedule, Vicky took out time to relish a desi platter that looks like a local South Indian thali. He shared a snap of himself gobbling down the meal. Going by his post it was “supra irike”, which in Tamil translates to “super tasty.”

South Indian food is delicious and comforting at the same time. The sweet, savoury and tangy flavour of this cuisine makes it all the more exciting. In case you want to re-create a South Indian thali at home, here are the dishes you must include.

1. Rasam

Made with toor dal, lots of pepper and tomatoes, rasam is a delectable indulgence. It is often consumed as soup, while many prefer to have it with steamed rice. Check out the recipe.

2. Sambhar

Sambhar is a South Indian staple. A simple yet impressive bowl of sambhar is prepared with yellow lentils, sambar masala, mustard seeds, curry leaves and your favourite vegetables. Click here for the recipe.

3. Poriyal

Poriyal generally includes vegetables, usually mashed, urad dal, onions, mustard seeds among other ingredients. The aloo masala stuffing in your dosa is also a prime example of poriyal. Save the recipe now.

4. Masala Dosa

Crispy, paper-thin desi crepe filled with masala and served alongside sambar and coconut chutney is a treat for the taste buds. Tap here for the recipe.

5. Mysore Pak

Want to add a sweet dish to your thali? Mysore pak, prepared with besan, ghee, sugar and water, should be your pick. Here's the recipe.

Thank you! Vicky Kaushal, for reviving our love for traditional thalis.