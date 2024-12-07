Coconuts are a staple in Tamil Nadu - a southern gem of India. They are not only used in cooking but also play a key role in traditional rituals. Tamil Nadu's love for coconuts runs deep as they hold a special cultural and spiritual significance. Now, a video has been circulating on the internet, once again proving that coconuts are held supreme in the southern state. The clip reportedly showcases a wedding of a coconut trader in Tamil Nadu, and the decor inside the venue is unlike anything you have ever seen.





The video captures wedding guests enjoying a delicious feast. Take note of the seating arrangement. Instead of traditional tables and chairs, the guests can be seen sitting on huge coconut-shaped seats. The people sat on the hollowed-out coconut structures while the food was on similar coconut-themed tables. The hosts appeared to adhere to conventional rituals as the food was served on banana leaves. “Coconut dealer marriage function in Tamil Nadu,” read the text in the video. The caption said, “Grand wedding ceremony of coconut trader in Tamil Nadu. Beautiful combination of Simplicity and Tradition.” Be honest, are you left speechless?

So far, the video has amassed over 2.3 million views. Needless to mention, the internet was quick to react to the unusual wedding decor. “The Na- Real wedding,” read a pun-intended comment. Nariyal is the Hindi word for coconut.





“Dinosaur ka anda lag raha hai (Looks like dinosaur's egg)” said one sarcastic user. “What an idea” praised a person.





Lauding the unique seating set-up another commented, “Wow what an idea genius man.. to sit on a coconut chair table and to eat on a coconut table superb arrangement.'





Begging to differ an individual pointed out, “Different idea but everybody will have to eat alone. That feeling of eating together in marriage function will be lost.'





“When money is not a problem, and your event management agency knows it,” read a remark.





What do you think of this unique set-up? Share your views in the comments section.