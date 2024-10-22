Eating out at restaurants or ordering food at home has become common, especially in cities. When eating from outside, some people may prefer eating foods that appear to be "healthier" than the typical junk food. However, a viral post on X (formerly Twitter) has called into question the quality of ingredients used by restaurants. An X user shared a screenshot of "analogue paneer" sold to restaurants on the Zomato Hyperpure website. For the unversed, Hyperpure is Zomato's end-to-end restaurant supply chain solution for the HoReCa (Hotels, Restaurants and Caterers) industry. Products available on Hyperpure include fresh groceries, fruits and vegetables, poultry, meats and seafood, gourmet foods, packaging, consumables, and kitchen equipment.





Sharing a screenshot of the "analogue paneer," the X user wrote, "India loves paneer dishes, and restaurants sell fake paneer made with vegetable oils without any disclaimer. They make you believe that you are eating healthy food by eating a variety of paneer dishes over junk food. This is being sold on the website of Zomato for restaurants."





The screenshot shows the product "Soft and Fresh Paneer (Analogue), 1 Kg". The product is priced at Rs 205.53/kg for 5kg+ and Rs 207.05/kg for 3 kg+. A part of the product details as shown in the screenshot include "Made from skimmed milk" and "Fit for Tikka and gravy paneer dishes." NDTV tried to reach out to Zomato, but there has been no response yet.

What Is Analogue Paneer?

Analogue paneer is also called by many as "fake paneer" or "synthetic paneer" since it is not made entirely of dairy. This type of paneer is often made from milk and vegetable oil. The cost of making this paneer is generally cheaper than the traditional paneer made completely from dairy.





Disclaimer: NDTV does not vouch for the claims in the post by the X user.





The X post went viral, garnering more than 145K views and several comments. Take a look:





"Everything is adulterated or highly expensive," a disappointed user wrote. Another said, "Seriously disappointed that @zomato is complicit in allowing this so openly."





One said, "Analogue paneer sounds so dystopian and disgusting. Looked up its meaning and yep, still disgusted." Another chimed in, "Disappointing to see this being a vegetarian. I'll stick to home food now."





An X user expressed, "No wonder that restaurants will use this to reduce cost. The thumb rule is - If you are ordering food, consider it junk. Any nutritional benefit will be an added advantage."





What do you think of this viral post on "analogue paneer"? Share your views in the comments section.