“Good food, Good Life” - we are sure that our mums (in fact, all of us) live by this proverb. There is no doubt that fancy market food can never replace 'maa ke hath ka' healthy, nutritious and yummy meal. But do you know what makes Indian mothers stand out? Their pride in traditional food as well as the urge to pass on the cooking lessons to the next generation. Wondering why we are talking about it today? It is because of a video shared by a user on Instagram. It features his mother teaching his Dutch wife how to cook “different South Indian breakfasts”.





We could see them preparing some popular South delicacies, which include dosa, idiyappam, poori, aapam, puttu, kulli paniyaram, and rava upma. No doubt the dishes looked delectable.





But this is not it. Their breakfast ended with a cup of filter coffee. “Trying eating with hands it's a different feel, it's best to be explored than to be explained. There is much more in the South Indian breakfast list but let's keep that for the next reel,” the person wrote alongside the video.





Take a look:







The clip has gone viral on social media and has gathered some cute reactions from the netizens. People were wowed by the cultural mix, while many were left drooling at the delicious spread of food.





“Culture mix I like it,” a user wrote in the comment section. Another said, “Amazing bro.”





“Amazing. The best dishes of South Indian (and Sri Lankan) origin,” a comment read.





So far, the video has clocked over 6.5 million views. What are your thoughts on the video? Do let us know in the comments below.



