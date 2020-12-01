Plant-Based Foods May Help Promote Weight Loss And Metabolism - Study; 7 Food Tips

A plant-based diet has long been in news for all things good. Several studies across the world have found this diet having a positive effect on kidney, lung and overall health. An earlier study, published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, stated that plant-based diet may also help reduce the risk of heart failure by up to 41 percent, when compared to a diet rich in added fats. Adding to the health benefits of a plant-based diet, a recent study found that it can also help boost metabolism that may further lead to weight loss. The findings were published in JAMA Network Open.





Conducted by the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, it was a randomised control trial where participants were observed for 16 weeks, on the basis of two types of diet. One group was given a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains and legumes and the other group made no changes in their existing diet. As per the study report, none of the participants made any other change in lifestyle, unless directed by their personal physicians.





It was found that the group who were on a plant-based diet experienced an escalation in after-meal calorie burn process (18.7 percent approx.); whereas the other group had no significant changes. The former also saw weight loss by 6.4kg on an average.

"Over the course of years and decades, burning more calories after every meal can make a significant difference in weight management," explained study author Hana Kahleova, MD, PhD, director of clinical research for the Physicians Committee.





Besides these groundbreaking findings, the research also stated that there was a significant reduction in fat store in muscle cells that may have a link with type-2 diabetes.





"After just 16 weeks on a low-fat, plant-based diet, study participants reduced the fat in their cells and lowered their chances for developing type 2 diabetes," said Dr. Kahleova.





Considering the above factors, if you planning to get on a plant-based diet, we bring you some must-have foods that can be ideal for a healthy living.





7 Must-Have Foods In A Plant-Based Diet:

-Leafy greens





-Vegetables





-Fruits





-Nuts





-Oilseeds





-Whole grains





-Legumes and beans





