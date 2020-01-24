This Methi Moongdal Bhajiya Is Delish Blend Of Protein And Fibre

This methi moong dal bhaji is one of the simplest recipes you can try

Methi, or fenugreek leaves, is one of the most intrinsic parts of Indian winters. Just like other winter greens such as palak, bathua and sarso, methi too is used to make a gamut of seasonal preparations. People wait all year round for fresh and flavourful methi greens to make dishes like methi paratha, methi ki sabzi, methi muthiya, methi raita and much more. Methi saag has a distinct bitter taste that has its own share of lovers and detractors. But despite the mixed fan-base, methi continues to be one of the most popular green vegetables we have ever known. If you are not a fan of these delish greens, we have a recipe that may compel you to switch sides.





This methi moong dal bhaji is one of the simplest recipes you can try for lunch or dinner. The sticky, dry preparation is a rich source of both fibre and protein (moong dal is one of the best sources of plant-based proteins). The recipe was posted on NDTV Food's YouTube channel.





To make the recipe you would need:

• Methi leaves (2 cups)

• Chopped onions (1 cup)

• ¼ cup moong dal soaked in water for 20 mins

• 1 tsp salt

• 1 tbsp ginger

• 2 red chillies

• 1tsp cumin seeds

• A pinch of hing

• ½ tsp turmeric powder

• ½ tsp garam masala

• Oil to cook

Roast the spices and onions together. Add the methi greens and moong dal to the tadka. Cook for 4-5 minutes. Serve hot. You can pair this with hot chapatti, puri or rice.





Watch: Methi Moongdal Bhajiya Recipe Video









