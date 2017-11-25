10 Best Non Veg Recipes In Hindi

Often dubbed as a vegetarian's paradise, India is loaded with an enviable array of vegetarian delights. But not for a moment let that fact trick you into believing, that India has any dearth of rich non-veg delicacies. From the robust lamb and chicken preparations from up north to the delectable sea-food fare from the coastal parts of the country; almost every second state, every third city in the country has that one non-vegetarian specialty that has pulled the attraction of true food lovers from both home and abroad across centuries.

Here's our list of top ten delicious non veg recipes in Hindi, that are sure to leave you spellbound with its rich taste, texture and abundant flavours.

1. Kosha Maangsho Recipe in Hindi

Tender pieces of mutton cooked in a heartwarming spice mixture, Kosha Mangsho is a famous Bengali mutton curry that is sure to leave you craving for more much after you have finished licking down your plate.





2. Andhra Pepper Chicken Recipe in Hindi

Juicy chicken marinated with coriander and lemon and a whole lot of eclectic masalas. This Andhra delicacy is one powerhouse of flavours you won't want to miss.

3. Raan Musallam Recipe in Hindi

From the kitchens of the Mughal Khansamas, this delectable recipe made of Raan (mutton), chicken breast pieces, onions and aromatic masalas. Cooked on slow fire, missing out on the juicy flavours oozing out of the meat would be a crime we say.



4. Prawn Tikka Masala Recipe in Hindi

Move aside chicken tikkas and give way to this coastal favourite prepared in a heart-warming tikka masala. The crunchy exterior and the lovely succulent interior of these rich tikkas are a match made in heaven.



5. Masala Fry Pomfret Recipe in Hindi

This delicious and easy to cook starter recipe is a star of every party. This pomfret fish, marinated in a range of spices and coated in semolina before frying is for all those who love their food hot and spicy and loaded in flavours.

6. Baked Chicken Seekh Recipe in Hindi

The succulent and lip-smacking Indian snack, with a healthy twist. Chicken seekh kebabs with mild flavors, baked crisp is the answer to all our prayers. Go indulge!

7.Kerala fish curry Recipe in Hindi

A rich and flavourful curry bursting with Malabari spices seeped into juicy fish pieces. The hint of tamarind and curry leaves has to be the star attraction of this soul-soothing curry.



8.Goan Egg Curry Recipe in Hindi

Egg curry made in rich and wholesome flavours of coconut cream, tamarind and poppy seeds, we can see you slurping already.



9. Mutton Biryani Recipe in Hindi

The nation's favourite rice and meat preparation cooked in 'dum' style with layers of mutton and saffron-milk infused rice and aromatic spices.



10. Low fat Butter Chicken Recipe in Hindi

From one classic to the other, this is your butter chicken with a difference. This low fat variant of your favourite chicken delicacy is made with sliced chicken chunks, yogurt, tomatoes, onions and garlic paste.



So don your apron and whip up these amazing delights and watch everyone going gaga over your culinary finesse!