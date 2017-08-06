6 Interesting Ways to Cook With India's Favourite Staple- Moong ki Dal

Highlights The love for food brings people from different regions together

dal or lentils which are common in every household. They may be prepared and enjoyed in different ways, but you will find them in abundance. Out of the many varieties that you may have come across, moong dal, also known as split yellow bean, is a very versatile. It can be used to make a number of dishes from main course to tikkis for snacks and even a moong dal halwafor dessert! Flavourful and nutritious, we list down some interesting ways to cook with moong dal that are bound to make you fall in love with it, if you're not already.

1. Moong Dal Chila

Moong dal chila is a favourite North Indian snack or breakfast option which is very easy to prepare. All you need to do is soak the lentils in water overnight and make a paste and add some spices to it that may include turmeric powder, chili powder, cumin powder, chilies and others. Put a scoopful of the batter on the pan and make some crispy pancakes and pair them with a hot cup of tea.

2. Moong Dal Badi or Mangauri

Moong dal badi or Mangauri are tiny dried pakodis prepared using split moong that is soaked in water overnight. Grind the dal into a fine paste, then beat it to make it fluffy and add some hing in it. Take small-sized portions of the paste and keep them on a cloth. Leave them to dry in the sun. Once they are fully dried, pack them in a bag and seal it to avoid any exposure to moisture.

3. Moong dal ka Halwa

Moong dal halwa is a famous dessert and is mostly enjoyed during winters. Moong dal is sautéed in ghee along with milk on low heat till it turns brown. To give it an exceptional flavour and colour, cardamom and saffron are added to the dal.

4. Moong dal ki Barfi

Moong dal barfi is yet another sweet treat popular in North India and is generally made during festivals, especially Diwali. It is prepared using moong dal, khoya (mawa) and almonds. This barfi effortlessly melts in your mouth.

5. Moong dal ka Papad

Moong dal ka papad is a hit with your meals. It is super easy to make at home and makes for a light snack or is used as an accompaniment for a meal. You can roast, fry and grill these papads as per your liking and top them with masalas or pair the with a tangy pickle.

6. Moong dal Samosa

Are you tired of eating the same old aloo samosas? Move over and make some moong dal samosas. The filling is a delicious mix of moong dal, cumin seeds, asafetida, garam masala, chilli powder, fennel seeds and coriander powder. The crunchy samosa is perfect to serve to guests or even enjoy with a cup of chai.

We love the good old moong ki dal, but it's nice to experiment every once in a while and whip up a new creation.