7 Best Buffet Restaurants in Delhi Where You Eat As Much As You Can

Only few restaurants can satisfy a never-ending appetite
Buffet restaurants in Delhi are now offering intriguing menus
These 7 places deliver on taste and price
An all-you-can-eat lunch buffet may seem like a thing of the past, but there are only few restaurants that can satisfy a never-ending appetite and offer good value for money. An increasing number of restaurants in Delhi are offering intriguing menus. You can now choose from much more than salads with unlimited hors d'oeuvres and Bloody Marys. For days when you are really hungry, here are seven to try.
1. Set'z
At Set'z, there is a parade of seven distinct cuisines displayed and you can help yourself to as much as you want of North Indian, Chettinad, Chinese, Italian, Teppanyaki, Grills and Thai. It is a gloriously indulgent spread that suits every taste. My favourites are freshly crafted sushi especially the Philadelphia roll and pepperoni pizza, the kind to which anyone can get addicted. They have several interactive counters where you can assemble your own salads, soups and even Teppanyaki mains. Particularly recommended is their coastal cuisine filled with punchy flavours, from unusually light egg appams to delightfully seasoned Chettinad curries.
Where: 405, Third Floor, DLF Emporio, 4, Nelson Mandela Road, Vasant Kunj When: Friday and Saturday Cost: INR 1650 plus taxes with unlimited mocktails or two glasses of house beer or wine.
Photo Credit: Set'z
2. Royal China
Buffets aren't always the obvious ones. Two good reasons to visit Royal China are the altitude (located 16 floors up) that offers an atmospheric backdrop with a bird's eye view of the city and more crucially, unlimited dim sums. You are encouraged to order as much as you like from their selection of small plates. I particularly enjoyed the zingy seafood dumpling with ginger and chilli Oil and the excellent steamed prawn dumpling with coriander. There is plenty of scope for vegetarians too. Options are creative like the vegetable puff which is a lavishly buttery pastry with a caramelized finish and the fried turnip paste sitting atop crispy onions. Unlike the traditional affaire, your dim sums are served hot on the table.
Where: 16th Floor, Eros Corporate Towers, Nehru Place When: Monday to Thursday Cost: INR 1450 plus taxes for a 4-course meal with soup, unlimited dim sums, rice or noodles and dessert.
Photo Credit: Royal China
3. La Piazza, Hyatt Regency
The buffet at La Piazza, one of the oldest Italian restaurants in town, is supremely satisfying with unlimited anti-pasti and desserts. The prettiest desserts and vivacious salads are enticingly displayed on the counter. Choosing just one can be a time-consuming task and I strongly suggest you don't. For mains, their signature La Piazza pizza with a light crust that's perfectly charred and the right balance of sweet tomato sauce, tarty sun-dried tomatoes and pesto deserves commendation. It would be remiss not to have their blissful Tiramisu, a rich and creamy Italian treat, for the finale.
Where: First Floor, Hyatt Regency, Ring Road, Bhikaiji Cama Place When: Monday to Saturday Cost: INR 1900 (unlimited anti pasti and desserts with one main course dish)
Photo Credit: La Piazza
4. Threesixtyone Degrees, The Oberoi
Threesixtyone Degrees is renowned for its service, style and perfect setting for a relaxed meal. It only makes a statement with its elegant floor-to-ceiling glass facade but also delivers on taste. Spoil yourself with everything from handmade pastas and freshly baked breads to fragrant biryanis and robust mutton curries from their buffet. Don't miss the refreshing pomelo salad that comes with juicy chunks of the citrus fruit slathered in Thai chilli sauce giving them a decadent lift and smoked peanuts.
Where: 443, Phase 5, Udyog Vihar, Gurgaon When: Monday to Saturday Cost: Saturday Trunch at INR 2950 plus taxes and Weekday Buffet at INR 2650 plus taxes.
Photo Credit: Threesixtyone Degrees
5. Tamra, Shangri-La's Eros Hotel
The five live stations at Tamra's lunch buffet churn out good, tasty and unfussy food prepared with pride. At this all-day dining restaurant you can enjoy world cuisine on your platter - from the teppanyaki grills of the Far East to the tandoors of Central Asia. The dessert bar is a sweet tooth's dream with homemade popsicles and gelatos adding up to a winning proposition.
Where: Shangri-La's Eros Hotel, 19, Ashoka Road, Janpath When: Monday to Saturday Cost: INR 2100 plus taxes
Photo Credit: Facebook/Shangri-La's Eros Hotel
6. Machan, The Taj Mahal Hotel
Machan provides the quintessential buffet experience. The menu is an impressive array of Indian, South East Asian and European classics with influences from across the globe. Try the good-old BLT sandwich and the all-time favourite dessert Bull's Eye which is a spongy truffle encased in hot chocolate fudge. The interiors are cheerful with huge wooden windows that invite plenty of natural light perfect for a family luncheon.
Where: The Taj Mahal Hotel, 1, Mansingh Road When: Monday to Thursday Cost: 2100 plus taxes
Photo Credit: Machan
7. K3, JW Marriot
The restaurant has been fashioned like a food theater with three live kitchens displaying three distinct cuisines: North Indian, Cantonese and Tuscan that defy the genre. Expect abundance of choice. Tender Italian lamb shanks, a deftly spiced nalli korma, melt-in-mouth pork ribs are the stars of the buffet.
Where: JW Marriott Delhi NCR, Asset Area 4, Hospitality District, Aerocity When: Monday to Saturday Cost: INR 2250 plus taxes