11 Heart-Friendly Snacks Made With Oats That Are Healthy And Tasty

Ask any cardiovascular doctor and they will recommend including oats among other heart-friendly foods to you diet to protect your heart or fight against heart-related ailments. Oats are rich in soluble fibre and antioxidants that help manage cholesterol level and keep your heart healthy. As we celebrate World Heart Day 2020 today, on September 29, we are also celebrating the goodness of oats through these healthy oats-based snack recipes. Next time, when hunger strikes you in between the meals, don't succumb to the temptation of those unhealthy fried pakoda or samosa, try these heart-friendly snacks instead.





11 Heart-Friendly Snacks Made With Oats That You Must Try:

1. Oats Biscuits

Discard your store-bought biscuits, fraught with maida, excessive sugar and salt content. Try these healthy homemade biscuits to pair with your evening tea. Click here for recipe.





Oats biscuits go well with evening tea.

2. Oats Tikki

Did you know that oats can do the job of poha and bread crumbs to hold your tikki together? Try it by replacing half the amount of potatoes/paneer with oats or simply roll you tikkis in a bed of oats to make crunchy tikkis. Remember to saute the tikkis in olive oil; don't fry them.





3. Low Cal Oats Idli

Idli itself is a healthy meal that can be enjoyed for breakfast or evening snack. This idli is just a healthier version of the south Indian delicacy made with oats. Click here for recipe.





4. Oats Banana Smoothie

If you just want a nutrient-rich drink to satiate your hunger and rehydrate, this oats and banana smoothie is perfect! Click here for recipe.





Oats smoothie is nutritious and refreshing.





5. Oats Khichdi

This small meal can be made for big evening-time hunger; it's nutritious and super filling. Click here for recipe.





6. Oats Bhel

The classic Indian street food gets a healthy makeover. Heart patients can rejoice with this chaat by simply replacing sev and murmure with crunchy oats.





7. Oat Cheela

Cheela is a great quick-fix meal for breakfast or evening meal. Forget the usual besan cheela, go for oats cheela next. Click here for recipe.





8. Oats Chivda

Munch on this trail mix by combining roasted oats, nuts, raisins, seeds and dried fruits with salt and spices of your choice.





9. Oats Granola Bar

If you prefer granola bars over biscuits for tea-time noshing, make this oats granola bar. Click here for recipe.





Oats granola bars can be easily made at home.





10. Oats Apple Crumble

And if you are in a mood for something sweet, go for this easy-to-make oats apple crumble. Click here for recipe.





11. Oat Tea Cake

There's nothing better than soft and squidgy tea cake for evening refreshments. Make this guilt-free oats and pumpkin cake. Click here for recipe.





Take care of your heart and tummy at the same time. Try these amazing oats snack recipes.









