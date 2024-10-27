Whether you've bought a new house, are renovating your kitchen, or are shopping during the festive season, we're here to tell you about a collection you might not know you need - a plate collection. Plates have evolved from their basic role as simple platters. They now come in a variety of colours, materials, shapes, sizes, and styles. In fact, there are different plates for various kinds of food. A beautiful plate collection can elevate your dining experience, make your food photos Instagram-worthy, and impress your guests! So, what are you waiting for? Read on to discover 6 must-have plates for your collection.

Here Are 6 Types of Plates to Add to Your Collection:

1. Classic Indian Thali

Photo: iStock

While fancy dinnerware has its charm, there's something special about the classic Indian thali. This usually has a plate with multiple compartments for a complete meal, including dal, sabzi, salad, raita, roti, rice, and even achaar. The thali keeps everything organised, allowing you to enjoy your desi meal comfortably.

2. Charcuterie Board

Although not exactly a plate, a charcuterie board lets you hop on the trend by customising a delicious appetiser spread with cheese, fruits, chocolates, meats, and more. A wooden board or stone slab works perfectly as a charcuterie board.





3. Quirky Appetiser Plates

Photo: iStock

It's said we eat with our eyes first, so presentation matters! Impress your guests with quirky appetiser plates. Choose bold colours, go monochrome, or opt for clear glass. While styling your plates is fun, make sure they're easy to handle and use.

4. Pasta Plates

Pasta plates enhance your pasta-eating experience. They're also versatile, and great for dishes like porridge, dal-rice, poha, or soupy noodles. These deep plates are perfect for enjoying big portions with gravies.





5. Kids' Plates

Photo: iStock

Kids' plates are fun and adorable, often with cartoon characters and small-sized spoons. Even if you don't have a toddler, keep one for guests with children, or use it yourself for a whimsical meal (we won't tell!).

6. Elegant Dinnerware

No list is complete without elegant dinner plates. These are ideal for hosting formal dinners. Skip old-fashioned white florals and pick designs with a hint of colour or pattern.





Do you have any "favourite" plates in your collection? We'd love to hear about them! Share with us in the comments.