Diwali is the favourite festival of many Indians - LED lights strung across every building, homes full of sweets and a crisp air of upcoming winter enveloping all of us in a spirit of joy and celebration. What's not to love about Diwali? Seize this festive spirit and play host to one of the most fabulous Diwali Card Party your guests will never forget. We are here to help you every step of the way - from decor to dessert and everything in between.

Party-Theme Outfits

Pick a theme for outfits and make sure all your guests stick to it. It can be as simple as Diwali ethnic outfits to perhaps some colour theme for the card party - red, white and black. You can also wear a shirt with hearts or cards to stand out as the host.

Festive Decor

A nice decoration is important for a Diwali party. Make sure you are done with the Diwali cleaning in your home before hosting the get-together. Next, place diyas and candles to get that Diwali vibe. You can also make a pyramid of playing cards (make sure to stick all cards in place) and set it at the centre table.

Cocktail O' Clock!

No card party is complete without cocktails. Going with the festive vibe, you can serve Bloody Mary, Sangria, Whiskey Sour, Elderflower Martini and Margaritas. Feel free to customise the cocktail menu based on what your guests love the most.

Photo:iStock

Appetizers And Snacks

Finger food is perfect for a card party. Avoid serving anything complicated such as chicken wings that may require your guest to leave the cards to eat or get their hands dirty. Here are some snack ideas:

Vegetarian:

Rajma Kebab: These veg kebabs combine kidney beans and aromatic spices, which are deep-fried to a beautiful golden brown colour.





Potato Cheese Shots: Potatoes are a staple in every Indian kitchen and are always a popular choice. Potato cheese shots make for a delightful snack for people of all ages.





Falafel With Peanut Sauce: This falafel recipe is easy to prepare using common ingredients you probably have on hand. These Middle Eastern patties will be a versatile addition to your party spread.

Non-Vegetarian:

Fish Popcorn: The aroma and texture of this recipe will surely captivate the taste buds of your guests.





Baked Chicken Seekh: Enjoy chicken seekh kebabs that aren't drenched in oil. With this simple baked chicken seekh recipe, your guests can savour kebabs completely guilt-free.





Keema Samosa: Instead of stuffing samosas with potatoes, fill them with juicy, spiced keema for a meaty, crispy snack.

Dinner

Once everyone is done playing, it will be time for dinner. You can play some nice background music for dinner. Make sure all crockery and cutlery are in place before guests move for the main course. Here are some ideas for the dinner menu:

Photo:iStock

Butter Chicken: Chicken fans love a good and flavourful Butter Chicken. Choose shredded chicken pieces so guests can enjoy this dish easily.





Rogan Josh: One of the most beloved Kashmiri dishes in Indian cuisine, this red-gravy mutton dish has mutton pieces cooked with hot and spicy Kashmiri spices.





Dal Makhani: Everyone loves dal makhani, a creamy dal full of butter and rich flavours.





Dum Paneer Kali Mirch: With its spicy and creamy profile, this paneer gravy dish will be loved by all your guests.





Malabar Parotta: Crispy and layered, Malabar parotta will add a delightful South Indian flair to your party menu.





Matar Pulao: Elevate plain rice with peas and spices to create a delicious pulao.

Desserts

Shahi Tukda: Transform fried bread pieces into a memorable dessert by generously coating them with rich layers of milk and nuts.





Phirni: Delight your guests by serving chilled Phirni in earthen cups, the perfect Indian dessert for a Diwali celebration.





Ice Cream: You can never go wrong with ice cream. Classics like vanilla, chocolate and mango are loved by everyone.

Say Goodbye With Gifts

Once done with desserts, do not forget to send your guests home with a special Diwali gift. You can never go wrong with a customised luxury food hamper and perhaps a pack of glossy cards as a token for the successful card party at your place. Happy Diwali!