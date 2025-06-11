South Indian festivals are full of rituals, family time and a whole lot of comforting food. Whether it is the grand feast during Onam or a homemade offering on Pongal, the food is always the star. Festivals like Ugadi, Vishu, Mysore Dasara, Thrissur Pooram, Hampi Utsav and Karthigai Deepam all come with their own must-have dishes - sweet, savoury or both. The best part? You do not need to wait for a festival to eat these South Indian favourites. These dishes are simple to cook at home and are perfect for a cosy lunch or even a last-minute celebration meal. You can also order them online using any food delivery app.

Here Are 6 South Indian Festive Dishes That Taste Good All Year Round:

1. Ven Pongal

Ven Pongal is the ultimate comfort dish - made with rice, yellow moong dal, curry leaves, ghee, cumin, ginger and black pepper. It is a signature part of the Pongal harvest festival in Tamil Nadu. Soft, ghee-laced and easy to digest, Ven Pongal is filling without being heavy. It is also incredibly easy to cook at home. See the full recipe here.

2. Paruppu Payasam

Paruppu Payasam, or moong dal payasam, is the sweet hug your taste buds need. Popular during Onam celebrations in Kerala, this payasam blends moong dal, jaggery and coconut for a rich, silky finish. It is a staple in every festive sadhya, but works just as well when you need something indulgent yet rooted. Click here for the recipe.

3. Curd Rice

A bowl of curd rice is like hitting the refresh button. Made with cooked rice, fresh curd, curry leaves and tempered spices, this South Indian classic is ideal for hot days. Though it is a staple across homes in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, curd rice also finds a place on many festive menus as a soothing end to a rich meal. Try the recipe here.

In a rush? Can't cook? Order from

Also Read: 6 Important Facts That No One Told You About Curd Rice (Thayir Sadam)

4. Mysore Pak

Mysore Pak is not just a dessert - it is a sweet with serious street cred. Prepared using just three ingredients (besan, ghee and sugar), it is found at every festive table and is often packed into wedding return boxes across Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. It is rich, crumbly and melts the second it hits your mouth. Make it at home or order it online.

5. Maavilakku

Maavilakku is one of the more sacred festive foods - an edible lamp made with rice flour, jaggery, cardamom, dry ginger and ghee. Shaped like a lamp and lit with a cotton wick, it is offered to Mariamman or the family deity during Karthigai Deepam and Aadi month. Once the prayers are over, it is eaten as prasad. This dish is as spiritual as it is nostalgic.





Also Read: 6 Spicy South Indian Recipes You Cannot Miss

6. Rasam

No list of South Indian dishes is complete without rasam. This tangy broth is made with tamarind, tomatoes, pepper and spices, and is usually served with rice. Lighter than sambhar but big on flavour, rasam is a festive essential, especially during Tamil and Telugu celebrations. It is also a go-to during sick days, thanks to its immunity-boosting ingredients. Learn how to make rasam here.





Try these 7 South Indian tiffin recipes you can make in 15 minutes.





Disclosure: This article may contain links to third-party websites or resources. However, this does not affect the integrity of the content, and all recommendations and views are based on our independent research and judgment.