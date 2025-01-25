Winter is all about indulging in festive spirit (Christmas and New Year) and relishing lip-smacking delicacies. Coming to the culinary sector, soups in winter are a mandate. Reason? They keep flu-like symptoms away and beat the seasonal blues with every slurp. Whether it's the flavourful mushroom soup or the classic tomato soup, nothing warms you up quite like these cozy winter soups. With January drawing to a close, let us take a look at some tasty and healthy soups to enjoy this month.

Here Are 7 Delicious And Comforting Soup Recipes For You:

1. Chicken Meatball And Spinach Soup

Loaded with carrots, spinach and delectable chicken balls, this low-fat soup is all that you need on a chilly evening. Add a little pepper and you are good to go. Check out the recipe here.

2. Lamb And Chargrilled Bell Pepper Soup

The rich taste of shredded lamb served with aromatic spices and smoky chargrilled bell peppers will make your tummy do a happy dance. The meat will keep you warm and the taste will leave you craving for more. Full recipe here.

3. Thai Chicken-Noodle Soup

Gluten-free and low in fat, this Thai-based soup is a meal in itself. The flavours are brought in by equal proportions of ginger, lime leaves, lemongrass and galanga (a culinary herb). Add mushrooms for a hearty touch. Read the recipe here.

4. Beetroot and Coconut Soup

This soup is prepared with a mouth-watering blend of coconut milk and beetroot with a zest of lime. Beetroot is rich in Vitamin B9 while coconuts are packed with manganese. Here's the recipe.

5. Spiced Spinach with Cottage Cheese Croutons

The health benefits of spinach are umpteen. Also, it makes up for a wonderful soup ingredient. This particular soup maintains sugar levels and manages blood cholesterol. Do not forget to add turmeric and mustard seeds. Click here for the recipe.

6. Roast Pumpkin Soup

Pumpkins are a powerhouse of nutrients and vitamins. Cooked with pumpkin puree, the roast pumpkin soup is great for your health. PS: It's super appetising. Find the recipe here.

7. Kidney Beans and Pasta Soup

Who doesn't love pasta? Throw in a few kidney beans with some green veggies and you are in for a treat. Have a look at the recipe.

Which of these is your favourite recipe? Share with us in the comments section.