A New Year's commitment to lose weight isn't particularly unusual. We are filled with hope and optimism at the start of every year, with passion and drive running through our veins, that this would be the year when we finally lose weight and achieve our long-term goals. However, we all know how tough it is to keep resolutions. Many of us have tried before and failed. Dealing with cravings has been one of the most difficult challenges we've experienced. Because we all enjoy food, cravings might cause us to binge on a regular basis, jeopardising our weight-loss goals.





In such a scenario, wouldn't it be great if we got some healthy options to choose from. For instance, snacks that do not result in weight gain, but assist in the weight-loss process. So, this new year, try snacks that are low in calories and fat.





Here are 7 such recipes for you. Make these healthy snacks at home and curb your cravings for unhealthy food.





1) Baked Ragi Chakli





A tasty tea-time snack from the south Indian kitchen, it is easy to make. Also known as murukku, this baked chakli is high on taste. The use of ragi flour makes it a natural weight-loss agent and also delays skin ageing and prevents hair loss.

2) Mixed Bean Salad





Dried beans, capsicum and tomatoes give this salad a sweet-and-sour flavour. Beans, or legumes, are rich in fibre, folate, iron, potassium, and low in fat. They are also a great source of plant-based protein and iron for those preferring a vegetarian diet. Green beans are low in calories as well, making them the perfect food to manage weight.





3) Mixed Sprouts Corn Chaat





Instead of going for fried samosa and chaklis to use in chaat, try this healthy alternative that uses sprouts and corn. This chaat is a powerhouse of nutrients – laden with proteins, vitamins C and K and dietary fibre. Garnish it with coriander leaves and relish it in the evenings.





4) Multigrain Sev Puri





Papdis, sev and potatoes are essentially mixed with avocado and beans sprout besides onion, tomato, and tamarind sauce to make this perfect snack. It retains the essence of the typical Indian street food but amps the nutrition level.

5) Low Calorie Microwave Dhokla





Dhokla is a favourite in many Indian households. Gram flour (besan) is added with sooji and ginger to create this light snack. Loved by children and adults alike, dhoklas also come handy during a short trip.





6) Sweet Chilli Almonds





Almonds reduce belly fat and help in developing a lean muscle mass. Though they are rich in calories, almonds may actually help in shedding the extra pounds because of their higher fat metabolism rate. The best time to have this snack is when you are having those mid-day hunger pangs.





7) Crispy Spinach





It goes without saying that spinach is one of the most important foods for the body, carrying a variety of nutrients and antioxidants. Most carbs in spinach comprise fibre. Eating spinach regularly can also benefit eye health and reduce oxidative stress.