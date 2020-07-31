Bakrid 2020: Planning To Host Eid <i>Dawat</i>? Here's A 3-Course Eid Menu With Recipes For You

SEARCH
Eid-Al-Adha 2020: It will not be an exaggeration to say that this festival is all about sharing food and happiness.

Somdatta Saha  |  Updated: July 31, 2020 15:21 IST

Eid Recipes: Eid celebration seems incomplete without a lip-smacking feast

Highlights
  • Eid-al-Adha 2020 will be marked on August 1, in India
  • Bakrid is all about sharing food and happiness
  • Eid feast includes a string of mutton dishes, biryani, phirni and more

India is all set to celebrate Bakrid (or Bakra Eid) on August 1, 2020, with much fun and fervour. Also called Eid-al-Adha, which literally translates to 'Feast of the Sacrifice'. It is one of the two main Eid celebrations world-wide (the first one being Eid-al-Fitr or Meethi Eid). Bakrid is marked to honour Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his own son to prove his devotion to God. God replaced the child with a lamb. As per custom, Muslim families sacrifice a goat (bakra) on this day and share the meat in three parts - one for the family, one for friend and the third for poor and needy people.

It will not be an exaggeration to say that this festival is all about sharing food and happiness. Hence, a grand dawat plays a key role during the celebration. A quintessential Eid feast includes a string of mutton dishes, biryani, phirni, seviyan and more.

Here we bring a customised Bakrid menu (with recipes), which can help you put together a lip-smacking dawat for your loved ones on that day.

cdu5rp08

Here's Our 3-Course Eid Menu To Make Bakrid 2020 Special For You:

For Starters:

Peshawari Chapli Kebab

There's no denying the fact that a plate of delectable kebabs can set the tone for a lavish meal. Hence, we bring you this juicy kebab recipe, made with minced mutton and a host of spices, which can be a perfect snack to start the feast with. Click here for the recipe

Mutton Shami Kebab

An Eid party seems incomplete without some shami kebab that melts in your mouth in no time. This recipe of mutton shami kebab is simple and can make a great starter dish for the day. Click here for the recipe

sut5hoi8

For Main Course:

Marchwangan Korma

Mutton korma needs no introduction! Tender meat chunks, simmered in chillies, herbs and spices, makes this dish worth every bite. Here's the recipe of Marchwagan korma to add some zing to your dinner menu. This dish is best enjoyed with roti or naan. Click here for the recipe

Awadhi Mutton Biryani

How can we prepare an Eid menu without biryani on the list! It is probably an indispensable part of an Eid dawat. Keeping this in mind, we bring you the famous Awadhi Mutton Biryani recipe that is a perfect union of slow-cooked mutton and aromatic rice and can be put together in around an hour. Click here for the recipe.

ddih8j6

For Dessert:

Kesar Pista Phirni

No feast seems complete without indulging in some traditional desserts - kesar pista phirni being one of them. This recipe includes milk, rice, rose water, saffron, pistachio, rose petals and all things rich and luscious, making it a perfect dish to end your dawat with. Click here for the recipe

Seviyan Kheer

Another popular example of traditional dessert is kheer. There's no better way to celebrate a festival than indulging in some delicious kheer. Here is the recipe of seviyan kheer, with oodles of nuts and sugar, which can be an ideal inclusion in your Eid feast menu. Click here for the recipe

phirni

Eid Mubarak!





