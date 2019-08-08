Eid Al-Adha 2019: 7 Delicious Mutton Kabab Recipes To Try This Bakrid

Bakrid 2019: Celebrate the festival with the best of kabab recipes.

The Bakrid festival or Eid Al-Adha 2019 is just around the corner and so the celebratory vibes have already begun. Bakrid is one of the two most important Islamic festivals with the other being Eid Al-Fitr (also known as Meethi Eid), both of which are celebrated with much fervour and enthusiasm across the globe. Bakrid has a huge significance as it is celebrated to remember the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his own son as an act of devotion towards God. It is believed that upon seeing the devotion of his devotees, God placed a lamb's head in place of his son's head, thereby, sparing the child's life. Many Muslim families across the world sacrifice a male goat on the day to commemorate the divine intervention. It is then divided into three parts, one is gifted to the friends and relatives, another part is given to the poor and needy and the last part is feasted upon by the family.





Eid Al-Adha, according to the Islamic calendar, falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, and this year it is tentatively falling on the 12th August 2019. The mosques around the country are lit up in beautiful lights and, of course, there is a lot of scrumptious food involved in the festival. From delectable mutton curries to hearty biryanis, Eid spread is worth every bite. But what we love the most about the spread are the mouth-watering snacks that consist of all sorts of succulent kebabs. The char-grilled and smoky aroma along with a melt-in-mouth texture of kebabs is enough to get you hooked. And when it is Bakrid, there is nothing more satiating than munching mutton kababs laced with lemon juice with a tangy dip.

Straight from the royal kitchens of the Mughals, we present you some of the most delicious kabab recipes that you can prepare at home. From kakori and shami to galouti and boti, we've got it all for you to relish on the Bakrid festival.





Bakrid 2019: Here Are 7 Best Mutton Kabab Recipes To Prepare At Home:

Mutton mince mixed with onion, tomatoes, coriander seeds, salt and pepper, pan-fried to perfection. Peshawari chapali kebabs are juicy mutton kababs that are just the right snack to be a real crowd pleaser on your festive platter.





Mutton Kabab: Simple, easy, quick and an irresistible kebab recipe!





Mutton cubes marinated in a pool of spices along with raw papaya paste and onions, roasted and cooked with cashews, almonds, chironji paste, desiccated coconut powder, rose petals and poppy paste in saffron and kewra water. These are super juicy kebabs with an inviting aroma that is sure to get your family and friends hooked.





Mutton Kabab Recipe: A stellar kebab dish! This mouth-watering kebab recipe is an easy snack option for your next dinner party.

Soft, succulent and melt-in-mouth kebab, mutton shami kebab is one of the most popular non-vegetarian snacks that you can prepare at home. Packed with mutton keema and chana dal along with a myriad of spices and herbs, this is a mouth-watering kebab to be relished in the festive season.





Mutton Kabab: Shami kebab is a wonderful snack from Hyderabadi cuisine​. Photo Credit: NDTV Beeps

You really don't want to miss out on this! Made with broken wheat, urad dal, matar dal, moong dal and mutton chops soaked overnight, made into a paste along with a host of spices and pan fried combined with besan into round succulent kebabs. Haleem ke kabab is a tough one to crack but worth every bite!





Mutton Kabab Recipe: Give your taste buds a treat with these tender and succulent meat and dal kebabs.

Tender boneless meat cut and simmered with salt, turmeric and ginger-garlic paste, shredded and deep fried to crisp and crunchy. This is one of the most simple mutton kabab recipes to prepare at home in a jiffy.





Mutton Kabab: Crispy minced meat nuggets mixed with ginger-garlic paste and a mild seasoning.





A lip-smacking treat to relish this Eid, galouti kebabs are simply irresistible when made succulent and tantalising with spices such as garam masala, ginger-garlic paste, saffron, red chilli powder and salt along with ittar and gulab jal.





Kabab Recipe: Lip smacking and ever so delicious, succulent galouti kebabs.

Lucknowi special, a mere mention of kakori kebabs are enough to make our mouth watery. Kakori kebabs are one of the most popular dishes from the Awadhi cuisine, mainly for their soft texture and fragrant flavour. Made with minced lamb or mutton, kakori kebabs are marinated with mouth-watering spices and grilled on skewers to perfection.





Mutton Kabab Recipe: These melt in your mouth kebabs are a great dinner party option.

With all these delicious kabab recipes, make your Eid festivities even more special and grand. Let us know your favourite one in the comments section below.





Happy Bakrid 2019!