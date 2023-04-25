There's something so delicious about French fries that no one can eat just one. French fries make the perfect snack for all ages on every occasion. But unfortunately, this popular snack comes with its share of ill reputation too. Greasy, starchy and fat-loaded, French fries are barely considered healthy. In fact, it is one of the first dishes health experts recommend eliminating from a healthy diet regime. A recent study brings you yet another reason to avoid French fries from your diet. The study, conducted by researchers in China, found that fried food, especially French fries, may have a negative effect on your mental health negatively. The findings of the study were published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America (PNAS).

How French Fries Could Affect Our Mental Health? Experts Explain:

According to the team of researchers, they aimed at looking into how fried foods, which are known to increase risks of obesity, high blood pressure and other lifestyle diseases, could affect the mind of a person.





For the study, they evaluated examined 140,728 people over a span of 11.3 years. To begin with, they excluded participants who were diagnosed with depression within the first two years of the study. Among the rest, a total of 8,294 cases of anxiety and 12,735 cases of depression were reported in people who consumed fried food.

In fact, it was found that people who ate French fries (fried potatoes) had more risks of depression than the ones who had fried white meat (chicken, for instance).





How French Fries Impact Mental Health: Expert Insights and Study Results:

The researchers, in their study, showed that "fried potatoes" were liked to a 12 percent higher risk of anxiety and seven percent higher risk of depression that people who didn't eat fried foods. It was more evident among "young men and younger consumers", they added.





As per a report in CNN, Dr David Katz, a lifestyle medicine specialist (who was not involved in the study), further explained the link between mental health and French fries. He stated that people tend to turn fried food into their comfort food during anxiety or depression.





Considering the above findings, we say, do not give up on snacking completely. Instead, resort to some healthy foods to enjoy guilt-free snacking. And guess what! As always, we are here to help you out. We bring you some delicious healthy snack options to try at home. Take a look.

Here're 5 Healthy Snacks To Try At Home:

1. Ragi cookies:

Let's agree, we all love cookies. Hence, we brought you a delicious option that is super healthy too. This cookie is made of ragi and can be enjoyed as is or with a cup of tea/coffee. Click here for the recipe.

2. Oats Cheela:

This wholesome dish includes the goodness of oats in it. Take a bowl of oats flour, add vegetables and masalas to it, prepare a batter and cook. Finally, you need to pair it with your favourite chutney and indulge. Find the recipe here.

3. Moong dal chaat:

Snacking remains incomplete without a bowl of chaat. Here, we bring you a wholesome, protein-rich chaat recipe that is delicious and can be made in no time. All you need is healthy ingredients like cucumber, onion and tomatoes, along with green moong, to make the dish. Click here for the recipe.

4. Roasted makhana:

It is crispy, light and ideal for snacking anytime during the day. Roast some healthy makhanas with spices and enjoy them to the fullest. Click here for the recipe.

5. Rajma cutlet:

Love rajma chawal? Then this recipe should also be on your list. It is a scrumptious cutlet, made with soaked rajma, and masalas and toasted on a pan, with a minimum amount of oil. You can also prepare this rajma in an air fryer. Click here for the recipe.





Try these recipes and let us know which one you liked the most. Happy snacking!





(note: the food suggestions are not a part of the study)