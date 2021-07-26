A steak is usually a tender slice of meat flavoured with salt and pepper and cooked over a hot coal fire grill. The natural sugar present in the meat breaks down and caramelises under the heat of the grill, making the meat super juicy and succulent. If this has already started making you hungry, fret not! We have curated for you a special list of super yummy steak recipes that are quick and easy to rustle up at home and are guaranteed to leave your tummy feeling happy and satisfied.





Here are the steak recipes for you to try:





1) Chicken Steak





Coat the chicken breasts in a delish marinade made using fiery hot green chillies, ginger-garlic paste and eggs. Cook on a hot grill or hot pan with a little oil. Eggs actually help keep the meat tender while cooking, giving you a super juicy steak.

Chicken steak is easy to make and delicious

2) Cheese And Lamb Steak

This is the perfect meal for a weekend dinner. Coat the tender lamb steak pieces in a mix of whisked eggs and flour, and grill. Place the cooked steaks in an oven-safe dish and top with oodles of mozzarella cheese and bake. Serve with delicious herbed tomato sauce. Mouth-watering indeed!





3) Microwave Chicken Steak





Don't have a grill at home? No problem. For this recipe, all you need is a microwave. Marinate chicken breast pieces in eggs and vinegar along with chopped onions and green chillies for two hours. Grill the pieces in the microwave for a delicious steak meal.





4) Grilled Surmai Steak





Who said fish couldn't be cooked like a steak? This tasty recipe uses fresh surmai or kingfish fillets. The fish is coated in a ground mix of green chillies, coriander powder and fresh dill leaves, which gives the fillets a delectable earthy flavour. Cook the marinated fish on a hot grill and temper with onion seeds, fenugreek seeds and dried chillies cooked in hot oil.

If you don't like chicken or lamb you can easily make this fish steak

5) Philly Cheesesteak





This one's a popular steak from Philadelphia in the United States. This recipe uses rib-eye cut steak or it can also be made with chicken breast. Sprinkle salt and pepper on both sides of the meat and cook over a hot griddle with caramelised onions. Top with slices of gooey American cheese and serve.





6) Tawa Surmai





Coat steaks of kingfish in a tangy marinade made using lemon juice, red chilli powder and salt. Then apply another layer of marinade, this time made of ginger-garlic paste and mustard oil. Cook in a hot pan until it's golden brown and serve.





7) Paneer Steak





Not a fan of meat? This recipe is just for you. Fresh soft paneer pieces are coated in spiced breadcrumbs and pan-fried until golden brown.

Paneer steak is another vegetarian option that you can try.

Are you ready to turn your home into a steakhouse? Tell us which of these knockout recipes you are going to replicate.