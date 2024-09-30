There are two types of foodies - those who like karela and those who don't. Then, there's a third, secret category for people who have started to develop a taste for it. If you fall into the third category (like me), you're in luck because we have a delightful (and totally tried and tested) recipe for you - Achari Karela. This recipe is bound to boost your karela love even more. Packed with the goodness of bitter gourd and the flavours of roasted spices, it brings out the best in the humble karela. Ready to surprise your taste buds? Read on to learn how you can make this quick and spicy achari karela at home.





Also Read: 5 Important Health Benefits Of Bitter Gourd (Karela) You Should Know

Photo: iStock



How To Get the Bitterness Out of Karela

Karela's bitterness is one reason people avoid eating it altogether. However, you can easily remove the bitterness with these simple tricks:

1. Scrape Off the Rugged Surface

To remove bitterness from karela, take a vegetable peeler and scrape off the rugged surface. Make it smooth.

2. Deseed

Slice the karela and remove the large seeds before cooking. This will reduce the bitterness significantly.

3. Use Salt

Rub the sliced karela with plenty of salt. Transfer the pieces to a bowl and let them sit for 20-30 minutes before cooking.

4. Squeeze the Juice

After applying salt, squeeze out the juice from the karela. Rinse under running water and squeeze again.

5. Use Diluted Yogurt

Another way to remove the bitterness is to soak the sliced pieces in diluted yogurt for at least an hour before use.

Photo: iStock

What Makes Achari Karela Different from Regular Karela?

Achari karela gets its unique flavour from a blend of spices that give it a tangy, spicy, and slightly sour taste. These desi spices add more flavour to the dish, making it more palatable. Pair this spicy dish with piping hot dal and fresh roti, and it will take your taste buds on a journey. Plus, it's super easy to make and packed with the goodness of karela, making it the perfect lunch meal when you crave something light, healthy, and quick. This is why even non-karela fans may start liking this vegetable when cooked in this unique style!

Achari Karela Recipe | How To Make Achari Karela at Home

Making achari karela is extremely simple. This recipe was shared on Instagram by digital content creator Bristi Kumari. To make it:

1. Prepare the Karela

Wash and rinse the karela thoroughly. Pat dry to remove moisture. Cut diagonally or into small pieces, as desired. Set aside.

2. Prepare the Masala

Heat a skillet on medium heat. Dry roast red chillies, fennel seeds, mustard seeds, and coriander seeds until aromatic (about 4-5 minutes). Let them cool, then transfer to a mortar. Add salted boondi on top and grind into a fine masala. Set aside.

3. Spice the Karela

Place the karela on a plate and add turmeric, red chilli powder, salt, and garam masala. Mix well to coat evenly. Add the prepared roasted masala and mix again.

4. Cook the Karela

In a steel skillet, heat mustard oil. Add kalonji (nigella seeds) and the spiced karela. Stir, then cover with a lid and cook for 15-20 minutes or until soft. Once done, add mango pickle masala and a splash of lemon juice to balance the flavours. Serve hot with dal and roti!

Watch the full video below:

Also Read: Don't Like Karela? Try This Karela Bhurji Recipe That Is Sure To Impress You





So, try this Achari Karela recipe at home and let us know in the comments if you liked it!