In many Indian households, kneading atta (whole wheat flour dough) beforehand and storing it for later use is a common practice. It helps save time, especially on busy mornings when preparing fresh rotis or parathas can be time taking. Many people prefer kneading the dough at night and using it the next morning to make their meals more efficient. However, some are sceptical about this practice, believing that refrigerated dough becomes old and loses its freshness. Of course, freshness is a priority in cooking, but is it really harmful to store kneaded dough in the fridge? Let's find out.





Also Read: Watch: Make Super-Soft Atta (Wheat Dough) In Just One Minute With This Genius Tip

Photo: iStock



Can You Store Kneaded Roti Dough In The Fridge?

Absolutely! According to nutritionist Amita Gadre, storing kneaded roti dough in the fridge is completely safe and doesn't affect its nutritional value or quality. However, to make sure smooth and easy to roll, always take the dough out of the fridge for at least 15-20 minutes before making rotis. This will bring it to room temperature, making it softer and easier to handle, and reducing the effort needed to roll out perfect rotis.

How To Check If Stored Atta Dough Has Gone Bad?

As per the expert, if the dough has been in the fridge for over 24 hours, it is important to check its condition before use. Here's how to do it:

1. Elasticity Test

Stretch a small portion of the dough. If it feels slimy or overly sticky, it is best not to consume it for your own health.

2. Smell And Appearance

If the dough has a sour odour, has black or white mould, or makes thin, stringy threads when stretched, then it is no longer safe to use.

Photo: iStock

How To Store Atta Dough For A Longer Shelf Life – 5 Easy Tips

To keep the kneaded atta dough fresh and prevent it from drying out, make sure to follow these tips:

1. Add A Bit Of Oil or Ghee

Add a small amount of oil or ghee while kneading to keep the dough soft and prevent it from drying out, even after refrigeration.

2. Wrap It Properly

To prevent the dough from hardening, wrap it tightly using aluminium foil or plastic wrap before storing it. This creates a protective barrier that locks in moisture and maintains its texture.

3. Store In An Airtight Container

If you don't have foil or plastic wrap, use an airtight container. For extra freshness, cover the dough with a dry kitchen cloth before closing the lid. This will absorb excess moisture and prevent the dough from becoming sticky.

4. Use Zip Lock Bags

If you have a small space, zip-lock bags are a great alternative. Place the dough inside, remove the excess air and seal the bag before placing it in the fridge. This will minimise air exposure and keep the dough fresh for long.





Also Read: 5 Easy Ways To Get Rid Of Sticky Dough On Your Fingers