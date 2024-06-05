Dosa is one of those dishes that we can never get tired of eating. No matter which part of the country you belong to, it manages to allure with its irresistible taste. Crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, just a bite of this South Indian delight is enough to make you drool. Whether it's a plain dosa, masala dosa, cheese dosa, or Mysore dosa, they all taste equally divine. But how about taking a break from these regular varieties and trying something different this time? Presenting: Andhra-style karam dosa. This unique dosa is known for its spicy taste, derived from the chutney inside. Before we get into the recipe, let's see what this dosa is all about:

What Makes Andhra-Style Karam Dosa So Unique?

Karam dosa is a staple in Andhra households. This dosa features a spicy chutney called karam along with a powdered dal mixture. Both of these impart a distinct taste to the dosa, setting it apart from other varieties. Karam dosa has an irresistible crispy texture and is best savoured with freshly made coconut chutney or sambar. You can enjoy this dosa for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, depending on your preference. It will surely be a hit with your family.

How To Ensure Andhra-Style Karam Dosa Turns Out Crispy?

Dosa tastes good only when it's perfectly crispy. To ensure it turns out this way, allow the dosa batter to ferment for some time. This will not only help enhance its flavour but also its texture. Also, remember to always cook the dosa on low-medium heat. Cooking on high heat can result in overcooking and won't give you the desired results. Do not forget to drizzle ghee over the dosa while it's cooking for extra crispness.

How To Make Andhra-Style Karam Dosa | Karam Dosa Recipe

Andhra-style karam dosa is an easy-to-make recipe at home. The recipe was shared by MasterChef Aruna Vijay on her official Instagram page. To make it, start by adding roasted Bengal gram, garlic cloves, and salt to a mixer grinder. Blitz to form a coarse powder. In a separate mixer grind, add onions, soaked dry red chillies, garlic, and salt. This is the spicy karam chutney that we'll be spreading on the dosa. Now, heat a tawa on a low-medium flame and gently pour readymade dosa batter onto it. Spread it evenly and drizzle some ghee over it once it starts to become crispy. Flip and cook on the other side. Finally, spread the prepared karam chutney and sprinkle dal powder over the dosa, flip it, and serve hot! Andhra-style karam dosa is ready to be relished.

