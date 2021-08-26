Krishna Janmashtami is a festival of joy and food. Without some decadent sweets on this day, the celebration is incomplete. But does that mean we should break all our healthy diet goals and indulge in heaps of sugar and cream? No! Sweets and desserts can be made healthy as well! We bring to you some healthy dessert recipes to choose from. Whip these in your kitchen, with uber-healthy ingredients and lots of love. We bet these desserts for Janmashtami can fulfil your sweet cravings for the day without that extra lump of sugar in it.





(Also Read: Janmashtami 2021: How To Make Mewa Pak (Dry Fruits Barfi) For The Festive Fare (Watch Recipe Video)

Here Are 7 Healthy Desserts To Make | Healthy Desserts

Janmashtami celebration without laddoo is such a let-down. Switch to this healthy alternative. Blend juicy dates and crunchy nuts. Add desiccated coconut if you want. Roll them into balls and relish.

Ditch the sugar and replace it with honey for this recipe. Give your regular rice kheer a delicious twist by adding cranberries and grated almonds to it. It's a dessert bowl no one needs to say ‘no' to.

This kheer recipe is yummy

This is a hit recipe for all the low-fat diet enthusiasts. Cook makhana (foxnut or waterlily seeds) in milk and add almonds, pistachio, and cardamom powder to it. Low-fat kheer couldn't get tastier.

This recipe is tasty

Barfi is another mithai that peps up any celebration in India. Why worry about indulgence when you can make your barfi gluten-free? All you need is desiccated coconut and grated almonds. You can replace processed sugar with jaggery to make it healthier.





(Also Read: Janmashtami 2021: This Quick And Easy Kheer Made In A Microwave Is Perfect For Festivities)

This dessert is everything healthy and tasty. You'll need anjeer, khus khus, cashew nuts, a bit of ghee, milk, and cardamom powder for the dish. Make the dough, roll, and cut it into slices to relish.

This dessert is healthy

Need a sweet and nutritious barfi? Try this lauki ki barfi. Use ripe lauki, condensed milk, and ghee. There's no need to add extra sugar. Include some chopped almonds and refrigerate before serving.

Try this lauki ki barfi

Sweet potatoes are the craze for any health buff. The food is rich in fibre and vitamins A and C. Cook it with milk and saffron to make this delicious and healthy dessert.





Enjoy Janmasthami to the fullest and indulge in these homemade and healthy desserts.