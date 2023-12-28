The aroma of coffee has the power to draw us towards it. When passing by a café or even making it at home, its delightful aroma makes us want to sip on it right away. Agree? Coffee is not just enjoyed as a beverage; it also features in various recipes, especially desserts. Just like vanilla, it helps bring out all the flavours beautifully and makes the dessert even more aromatic. As the winter season is in full swing, there's no better time to treat yourself to these mouth-watering coffee-based desserts. From cakes, waffles, cupcakes, and more, there's something for everyone. They taste incredibly divine and are perfect to fix your sweet cravings this winter season. Without further ado, let's get straight into the list.

Also Read: Craving Something Sweet? Whip Up These 5 Easy Desserts With Just 4 Ingredients

Here Are 5 Delicious Coffee-Based Desserts You Must Try This Winter:

1. Banana Coffee Cake (Our Recommendation)

If you're someone who enjoys tea cakes, you've got to try this banana coffee cake. The rich flavour of coffee blends perfectly with the sweetness of banana. You can bake this sweet delight in just under 30 minutes. Sprinkle some icing sugar on top, and enjoy it with your evening cup of tea or coffee. Click here for the complete recipe for Banana Coffee Cake.

2. Tiramisu

Tiramisu is a top pick for coffee-dessert lovers. This classic Italian dessert features ladyfinger biscuits dipped in coffee and layered with a mixture of eggs and mascarpone. The dusting of cocoa powder on top further enhances its look. It's super indulgent and will make your winter season even more special. Try it now! Find the complete recipe for Tiramisu here.

3. Coffee Waffle

Waffle lovers in the house, here's an exciting version of your beloved favourite. Traditionally, waffle batter is prepared with flour, milk, and sugar alone. But this also contains coffee powder in it, making it quite flavourful. Top it with hot toffee sauce and a scoop of coffee or chocolate ice cream before serving. Click here for the complete recipe for Coffee Waffles.

4. Coffee Cupcakes

Cupcakes never fail to satisfy our sweet cravings. Try these mouth-watering coffee-infused ones for your next sweet treat. All you need are a few simple ingredients to make these delightful cupcakes. They are completely eggless and perfect to serve to your guests for tea or after dinner. Do not forget to smother them with coffee cream cheese frosting. Find the complete recipe for Coffee Cupcakes here.

Also Read: From Matcha To Yaupon, Discover The World Of Coffee Alternatives Beyond Beans

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Coffee Walnut Cake

Walnut cake is an absolute favourite during the winter season. It is nutty, wholesome, and manages to satisfy our sweet cravings every time. How about adding some coffee powder to it the next time you make it? Trust us, the results are truly incredible, and you'll find yourself craving this cake even more. Add some whole walnuts to the batter for extra crunch. Click here for the complete recipe for Coffee Walnut Cake.





Which of these coffee desserts are you going to try first? Tell us in the comments section below!