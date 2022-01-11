We may have just entered the New Year, but we are already gearing up for the first few festivals on the calendar. Makar Sankranti, Lohri, Pongal, and Bihu are harvest festivals celebrated widely throughout the country during the first few days of the year. Makar Sankranti will be celebrated on Friday, the 14th of January. This festival marks the change in the season along with the sun's movement; it also marks the first day of the sun's transit into 'Makara Rashi' (Capricorn), ending the winter solstice, and beginning the longer and slightly warmer days. And much like the other festivals, it is not uncommon for Makar Sankranti celebrations to be donned with season-specific snacks and sweet treats to enhance the festive spirit.





(Also read: Makar Sankranti 2022: Date, Time, Significance And 6 Festive Recipes That You Can Make In 5 Minutes)





Til (sesame) and gud (jaggery) are indispensable parts of the Makar Sankranti celebrations. Apart from the fact that traditional treats like til ladoo and til chikki have a longer shelf life, til is also one of the most winter essential ingredients that help you maintain healthy body heat and give you warmth from within. An array of desi til recipes can be found on the menu for Makar Sankranti celebrations, and if you are looking for a great mix of sweet and savoury snacks for your feast, here is a list that may help.

Makar Sankranti 2022: Sweet And Savoury Til Snacks For Makar Sankranti Feast

1. Til Gud Ladoo:

Talk about Sankranti related til snacks and not mention til gud ka ladoo? That's impossible! Til gud ladoo is a regular feature in almost all households in the country for the winter season and especially during the time of Makar Sankranti. Roasted and aromatic til seeds are mixed with jaggery syrup and shaped into tiny bite-sized delish ladoos, here is one of the easiest recipes for til gud ladoo.

Makar Sankranti 2022 Til Gud ladoo recipe

2. Bajra Til Tikki:

This Bajra til tikki will not only increase the variety of snacks in the Makar Sankranti celebration but also substantially heighten the health quotient of your snack platter. Both bajra and til are chock full of immunity-boosting properties that are important in these winter days. Made with just three ingredients, this Bajra til tikki is the perfect last-minute snack you need on your menu. Click here for the recipe.





3. Til Paneer Pakoda:

Paneer is one of the sure-shot options when you have guests around, may it be a snack or a curry, paneer fits the bill for almost all kinds of beloved recipes. And this til paneer pakoda is just what you need to add a hint of savoury deliciousness to your Makar Sankranti celebrations. Crispy, yummy, and absolutely easy, these paneer pakodas with the goodness of sesame are a delight to relish. Here is the recipe for you.





(Alos read: Makar Sankranti 2022: Celebrate The Festival With These Popular Recipes)

4. Til Poli:

A hearty, traditional Maharashtrian dish, Til poli or Gulaichi poli is a sweet and slightly savoury chapati or flatbread made using roasted til/sesame seeds, jaggery, and whole wheat flour along with maida, and is typically prepared during the festival of Makar Sankranti. A quick and easy recipe made with a few simple ingredients, here is how you can prepare the dish at home.

Makar Sankranti 2022 Til poli recipe

5. Til Gud Papdi:

A crunchy and delicious sweet papdi that is sure to be a hit, especially, amongst children. This thin and flaky papdi gives an interesting twist to traditional til sweets. With the simple recipe, it can be made in just around 10 minutes and can be stored to enjoy for days to come. This is the easiest way to preserve til seeds to enjoy later. Click here for the recipe.





There you have it, easy and delicious til-based snacks that you can make during the Makar Sankranti celebrations. Which one will you be trying first? Let us know in the comments below.