It's so natural to crave comfort and delicious foods in this biting cold. And dosa is the go-to dish for most of us. This south Indian speciality pleases our taste buds every time we eat it. So, it is bound to bring us comfort and happiness in winter with the warmth of its flavours. The only hitch is the time and effort it takes to prepare an authentic dosa. Even the thought of the long process of fermentation and grinding in this weather makes us shudder (rather shiver). But we are not stopping ourselves to whet our craving for dosa at any cost. We are picking the following dosa recipes that can be made in less than 30 minutes, and are perfect for winter.





Here're 5 Quick And Easy Dosa Recipes For Winter:

1. Atta Dosa

If you like parathas made with atta, you will like dosa made with atta too. And considering that it's quick and easy to make, you are going to love this healthy dosa. Click here for the recipe for atta dosa.

2. Instant Oats Dosa

Give boring oatmeal a break, and prepare this delicious oats dosa in an instant for breakfast. Oats are mixed with sooji and wheat flour to make this flavoursome dosa seasoned with ginger, curry leaves, fenugreek seeds, green chillies and black pepper. Click here for the recipe for instant oats dosa.

3. Besan Dosa

Here is another instant dosa recipe you must try in winter for a quick meal. You can whip up this dosa in minutes by just making besan batter, flavouring it with spices and cooking in a pan like regular dosa. Click here for the recipe for besan dosa.

4. Instant Set Dosa

Set dosa looks a little different than regular dosa but tastes amazing nevertheless. Set dosa is a thin pancake-like dosa which is spongy and porous. If you are itching for dosa but don't want to spend hours in the kitchen, make this set dosa in flat 10 minutes. Click here for the recipe for instant set dosa.





5. Poha Dosa

If you can't compromise your palate for authentic dosa, this poha dosa is as close as it can get. Poha is basically flattened rice and will give you the feel of regular rice-based dosa. The best part - it takes less than half an hour to make it. Click here for the recipe of poha dosa.











Enjoy your favourite dosa and enjoy its warmth in winter.