Diwali is almost here and we are in celebratory mode. During this time, many of us like to host Diwali parties at home. Just like any other get-together, food takes centre stage at these parties as well. From delectable snacks and main course dishes to desserts, guests look forward to what they will be served. Are you also planning to host a Diwali party soon and feeling confused about what to serve? Are you bored of the same old recipes and wish to surprise your guests with something different? If so, we have the perfect recipe for you! Introducing: Pull-Apart Samosa Bread. This unique snack gives tough competition to the popular pull-apart garlic bread and is a must-try for samosa lovers. Try making it for your Diwali bash and we are sure it'll be a showstopper!

What Is Pull-Apart Samosa Bread?

Pull-apart samosa bread offers a completely new way to enjoy samosas! Unlike the usual triangle shape, this one is shaped like a boat, giving this snack a unique presentation. The filling is prepared with a flavourful mix of aloo and peas. The best part? This pull-apart samosa bread is baked instead of the traditional deep-frying method. It is easy to make, healthy, and perfect for serving at get-togethers.

What To Serve With Pull-Apart Samosa Bread?

Pull-apart samosa bread tastes best when paired with freshly made pudina chutney. However, if you have a low tolerance for spice, you can even relish it with tomato ketchup or any other sweet chutney of your choice. It'll still taste good!

Pull-Apart Samosa Bread | How To Make Pull-Apart Samosa Bread

The recipe for this pull-apart samosa bread was shared by chef Kirti Bhoutika on her Instagram page. Here are the steps you need to follow to make it:

Step 1: Prepare The Dough

Start by adding yeast, warm water, warm milk, and sugar to a bowl. Let it sit for 5 minutes or until it becomes frothy. In another bowl, combine all-purpose flour, ajwain, and salt.

Step 2: Knead The Dough

Next, add the yeast mixture along with some oil to the flour. Knead for 8 to 10 minutes. Once done, cover the dough with a damp cloth and let it sit for an hour.

Step 3: Make The Aloo/Peas Filling

Heat oil in a pan and add cumin seeds. Once they start to splutter, add onions and green chillies. Saute well. Add haldi, coriander powder, red chilli powder, and salt. Then, add boiled and mashed potatoes and peas. Give it a good mix and add garam masala and amchoor powder. Cook for another 2-3 minutes and top it with fresh coriander.

Step 4: Assemble And Bake

Divide the dough into equal portions, and roll them out evenly. Place the prepared filling in the centre and seal the edges, forming a boat shape. Bake at 180 degrees C for 20-25 mins. Serve hot and enjoy!

Looks delicious, doesn't it? Prepare this unique snack at your Diwali party and we are sure everyone will be after you for the recipe.