With summer temperatures on the rise, coffee lovers are switching from hot beverages to classic iced options. If you enjoy the bold flavour of freshly brewed coffee without milk or sugar, Japanese-style iced coffee could become your new favourite. Cold brew fans might argue it offers a similar taste, but unless you are buying it from a cafe, it takes between 12 to 18 hours to make. Japanese iced coffee? It is ready in just 2 to 4 minutes at home. Yes, really.

What Is Japanese-Style Iced Coffee?

Japanese-style iced coffee is essentially hot pour-over coffee brewed directly onto ice. The method involves using hot water to extract flavours from ground coffee, which are then flash-chilled by the ice cubes.





As hot water passes through ground coffee, it pulls out a full spectrum of flavours - oils, acids and aromatic compounds - similar to any hot brew. But when the hot coffee lands on the ice, it cools instantly, locking in the flavours and delivering a crisp, balanced drink.

Taste Profile: Bright, Crisp and Refreshing

Since it is brewed with hot water, Japanese iced coffee retains the lively flavours of a hot pour-over - from gentle acidity to deep bitterness. Flash chilling keeps it clean and crisp, offering a lighter mouthfeel and making it ideal for summer.





Quick and Convenient: 3-Minute Brew Time

You only need a pour-over brewer, a cone, ground coffee, hot water and ice. The method takes just minutes and is easy to do at home. Whether you are in a hurry or want a single serving without brewing a large batch, this is a convenient option.





Japanese Iced Coffee vs Cold Brew: What's the Difference?

Cold brew is prepared using cold water over several hours and results in a low-acid concentrate that can be stored for up to two weeks. It is useful for making coffee in advance. But if you want a quick glass packed with flavour and a refreshing finish, Japanese iced coffee is the way to go.

How to Make Japanese-Style Iced Coffee At Home

Here is a simple step-by-step guide to make two large servings. You will need 30 grams of medium-fine ground coffee (similar to coarse salt), 165 grams of ice, and 315 grams of hot water.

Add ice to your coffee vessel or carafe. Place the filter in your pour-over cone and add the ground coffee. Pre-wet the grounds with a small amount of hot water and let them bloom for 45 seconds. Slowly pour the remaining hot water in a circular motion over 3 minutes. Swirl gently to melt the remaining ice and balance the brew. Pour into a glass over fresh ice and serve immediately.

Enjoyed this quick, flavourful iced coffee?