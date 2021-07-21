Bakri Eid 2021 celebrations revolve around the lamb and mutton delicacies from across the world. From slow-cooked curries to smokey kebabs, a wide range of lamb and mutton dishes is on offer on this festive occasion. If you have guests coming to your home for a small Eid-al-Adha gathering today, you cannot miss out on serving them some mutton snacks. But are you confused about what to cook? Well, let us take those worries off your shoulders! Here's a list of yummy snack recipes that you can rustle up to floor your guests.





(Also Read: Bakri Eid 2021: From Kalmi Kebab To Kashmiri Halwa, Make These 7 Delicious Meals In Just 30 Minutes)





1) Mutton Chaap Fry





Place the mutton chaap pieces in the cooker with some spices, and boil till they are dry. Make a batter with curd, besan, rice flour, and spices. Coat the mutton pieces with the batter and fry. Serve it golden brown.

Coat the mutton pieces with the batter and fry

2. Mutton and Shevla Tikki





Saute shovel or dragon yam with coconut, ginger, garlic, and spices. Add the mutton keema and besan. Roll it into a cylinder in an oiled cloth or spread it on a tray. Cut them in desired shapes, fry, and serve hot.

Fry these tikkis and serve hot

3. Peshawari Chapli Kebab





Make the meat mixture with minced mutton, onions, tomatoes, coriander seeds, and salt. Roll them into patties and fry in oil. While frying, add tomatoes to add a tangy twist.

These are super yummy to have

4. Mutton Shami Kebab





This lip-smacking Hyderabadi starter has its own fans. Boil minced meat, soaked chana dal, and spices in a pressure cooker. Grind the mixture, refrigerate it and, then, add onions and chillies. Fry and serve with green chutney.





(Also Read: Bakri Eid 2021: This Fiery Dhaba-Style Mutton Keema Will Amp Up Your Dinner Table This Eid)





5. Kashmiri Mutton Kofta





In this lip-smacking dish, koftas or meatballs are sauteed in mild spices. It's the perfect recipe for festivals such as Eid. Have it at as a side dish during lunch or dinner.

This is a lip-smacking dish

6. Coffee Marinated Mutton Chops





A mutton recipe with a twist, here, you need to marinade the meat with espresso and refrigerate. Dust it with flour and sear in oil. You can add lamb stock for the sauce.





(Also Read:Bakri-Eid 2021: Elevate Your Eid Feast With A Complete 5-Course Meal Plan (Recipes Inside)





7. Haleem Ke Kebab





This dish needs overnight preparation. Saute chillies, coriander, saffron, and spices in ghee. Add soaked dal, burgher (cracked wheat), and ground mutton. Cook and add besan to the mixture. Roll it out into tikki balls and fry.

This dish needs overnight preparation

Let us know which mouth-watering snack you chose for your kitchen.