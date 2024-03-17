Pav (also spelled pao) is a type of bread popular in the western states of India. It can be paired with a variety of snacks and dishes. Unlike regular buns, pav is typically not round in shape. It also has a distinctively soft and airy consistency. This makes it wonderful for absorbing sauces/chutneys and scooping curries. There are many famous vegetarian pav combos. But if you're looking for some lip-smacking non-vegetarian options, we've got you covered. Here are non-veg 5 pairings so good, you'll be tempted to buy pav and make them right away!





What To Eat With Pav: 5 Non-Veg Dishes That You Can Enjoy With Fresh Pav

1. Keema Pav

Spicy, aromatic mince (chicken/ mutton keema) and pav is an unbeatable combination. This pairing is a popular one in households and restaurants, and for good reason. Whether's it's classic red masala-based keema or the dry green version, you cannot go wrong by having it with pav. If you want a simple party appetiser, layer pav with a little butter and mayonnaise before filling it with keema to make a sandwich.

2. Anda Keema Ghotala







Relish your scrambled eggs with pav and you may just never go back to other breads again. Now, what if you added keema to this duo? Anda Keema Ghotala is made by mixing eggs and mince together to make a unique type of scrambled dish. Naturally, pav tastes amazing with ghotala as well. Find the recipe for it here.





3. Kebabs

Juicy kebabs can be savoured in so many ways. You can choose different types of flatbreads (rotis/ naan/ parathas) depending on the kind of kebab you're having. But have you ever thought of eating it with pav? If you haven't tried this pav combo before, you are missing out! We recommend this street-style mutton kebab pav recipe, which also includes green chutney.





4. Cutlet Pav

Spicy chicken and mutton cutlets can be savoured with pav as a mouth-watering snack. This combo is beloved among the Goan community, and the cutlet can also be replaced by a croquette. Click here for the recipe. The crispy cutlet, succulent meat and soft bread come together for a symphony of textures. In Maharashtra, other types of snacks (usually vegetarian) are paired with pav.





5. Coconut-Based Curries

Take more inspiration from Goa and enjoy your flavourful curries (fresh or leftover) with pav. This combo works especially well for coconut-based curries. Want a recipe? Click here for a Goan prawn curry recipe you will love. Since several South Indian curries also have a coconut or coconut milk base, you could also experiment with pairing them with pav.





Which of these pav combos do you find the most tempting? Let us know in the comments below.





