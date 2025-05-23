Summer instantly brings to mind everything cool and refreshing. From tall glasses of chaas to icy nimbu pani, there is one hero ingredient that makes a comeback every year—pudina. This fragrant herb captures the very taste and smell of the season. Whether you are dealing with the relentless heat or just sick of the usual flavours, pudina has a way of lifting even the dullest dishes without much effort. But instead of throwing in the leaves every time, what if there was a quicker, smarter way to bring that minty freshness into your food? Enter pudina namak—an instant seasoning that is full of mint goodness and goes with just about everything. If you are a fan of pudina, you will want to try this homemade pudina salt immediately. It will transform even the most boring snacks into something seriously addictive.





Also Read:Pudina Paratha And More - Delicious Ways To Use Pudina (Mint) In Recipes

Why Pudina Deserves a Permanent Spot in Your Summer Spice Rack

Pudina—mint—is not just another herb shoved to the back of your fridge. It is a natural coolant, helps digestion, and packs a punch when it comes to adding flavour. During the summer, appetites drop and food starts to taste a bit 'meh'. This is where pudina works like a charm. Its natural sharpness cuts through that sluggish, heavy feeling we all get after meals. Turn it into a dry masala and you will find yourself reaching for it more than you expect. Trust us, once you taste this mint seasoning on your snacks, it will become your summer go-to.

Instant Pudina Namak Recipe | How To Make Mint Salt at Home

This quick and flavourful pudina namak requires just a few basic ingredients and barely any time. Here is how to make it:





Ingredients:





2 tbsp dried mint (pudina) leaves





1 tbsp black salt





1 tsp roasted cumin powder





½ tsp red chilli powder





½ tsp regular salt

Steps:

Step 1: Prep the Pudina

Take a handful of dried mint leaves and rinse them. Once dry, dry roast them in a pan for 30 seconds until they turn aromatic. Keep the flame low to avoid burning.

Step 2: Make the Namak

Once cooled, crush the roasted leaves with your fingers or a mortar and pestle. Mix in the black salt, roasted cumin powder, red chilli powder, and regular salt. Combine everything thoroughly and transfer the mix to an airtight jar. That is it—your instant pudina masala is ready to use.

How To Use Pudina Namak In Everyday Dishes

This mint salt is incredibly versatile, which means it can be added to nearly anything. Got a plain fruit chaat? Sprinkle some pudina namak. Want to jazz up your chaas? Add a pinch. It works beautifully on cucumber slices, watermelon chunks, and even plain curd. Fancy a quick summer cooler? Mix it with lemon juice, ice, and soda for a minty refresher. Use it in raitas, on fried snacks, or even over your lunch salad. Basically, if your dish needs a nudge of flavour, this mint salt has got your back.

Storage Tips: How Long Does Pudina Namak Last?

If stored in an airtight container in a cool and dry place like your spice rack, pudina namak can last up to 2–3 months. Since it is completely dry, there is no risk of it going off quickly. Just make sure it stays away from moisture and condensation. For best taste, finish it within a couple of months—but honestly, it may not even last that long once you start using it.





Also Read: 5 Easy Tips To Make Perfect Pudina Chutney At Home





So, the next time summer cooking starts to feel repetitive, make this simple pudina namak and give your food a refreshing kick. It is easy, effective, and adds just the right amount of zing to everything from chaats to coolers.