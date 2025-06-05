Festivals are at the core of Indian culture - from Raksha Bandhan to Ramadan, we witness and celebrate some festivals almost every month. If your calendar is full of meetings or exam dates, a festival on a random Wednesday provides a welcome break from our busy schedule and encourages us to make time for prayer, spend time with our family, and participate in the festivities. Families come together to celebrate these special days with delicious food and fun. Festival days are the perfect opportunity to take a break from our simple roti-sabzi diet and feast on our favourite snacks, elaborate meals and most importantly, sweets. No joyous festival is complete without having 'kuch meetha'. In fact, there are some timeless Indian sweets people enjoy at many festivals. Let's take a look at these iconic sweet delights.

Here Are 5 Indian Sweets That Make Every Festival Special:

1. Comforting Bowl Of Kheer

Kheer is one of the most iconic sweets prepared at home during festivals. You can make it with rice or seviyan, and include lots of dry fruits and a touch of saffron to make a deliciously comforting bowl of kheer. Some people enjoy eating it warm, while others prefer a chilled bowl of milky kheer. No matter what your preference, a bowl of kheer makes the festivities extra sweet. Click here to learn how to make delicious kheer at home.





2. All Kinds Of Barfis

Barfi or burfi is a fudge-like Indian sweet that has a milky and melt-in-mouth texture. It is primarily made with khoya and can be enhanced with a variety of flavours such as almond barfi, kaju katli, moong dal barfi, coconut barfi, besan barfi and even chocolate barfi. The scope for experimentation is limitless. You can find a variety of flavours in your favourite sweet shop or make barfi at home using our easy recipe.

3. Melt-In-Mouth Halwas

Another festive special sweet treat is halwa. It is made by roasting the main ingredient - atta, suji, moong dal, besan - with ghee and then adding sugar, milk, water and chopped dry fruits. We cannot miss out on mentioning gajar ka halwa, a winter-favourite sweet made by first cooking grated carrots in milk. Halwa is not just a part of festivals, it is considered as an auspicious sweet, prepared to celebrate important moments of life and is also offered to the Gods for seeking blessings.

4. Forever Favourite Gulab Jamuns

Gulab Jamun is a pure delight. Another festival-special sweet that is loved both hot and cold, these balls of khoya are fried and dipped in sweet, sugary syrup. The texture is soft, and the flavour is delicious with a hint of rose. Be it Eid or Diwali, Gulab Jamun is a must-have in your festive menu. Want to learn how to make these at home? Click here for the recipe.





5. Rich And Indulgent Ghevar

Ghevar or Ghewar is a Rajasthani sweet with a honeycomb-like texture, made from ghee, maida, and sugar syrup. It is often topped with rabri, nuts, rose petals and edible silver vark. Ghevars often pop up in sweet shops especially around the festive season and may not be available the entire year like other sweets. Here's how you can make ghevar at home for sweet festivities.





Are all these yummy treats making you crave some Indian sweets? Luckily, there is always a festival around to open that box of mithai and enjoy with your loved ones.