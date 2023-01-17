Eggs play an important role in baking. The functions of eggs vary depending on how they are treated in a recipe. The protein in eggs helps in providing structure and stability to the baked goods. On the other hand, the fat content in eggs helps in emulsifying all the ingredients together and also adds richness, flavour and a velvety smooth texture. Eggs also provide the much-needed moisture to the finished product. However, some people may not eat eggs or may be allergic to them. Fortunately, there are several alternatives that you can use instead of eggs. In this article, we have curated a list of various ingredients that can be used as egg substitutes. Take a look.





Here're 5 Best Egg Substitutes For Baking:

1. Mashed Banana

Ripe and mashed bananas are a great substitute for eggs. They not only help the cake brown but also give it a nice flavour. In addition, bananas also add a little nutrition to your baked goods as they are rich in potassium and vitamin C.

2. Vinegar And Baking Soda

When mixed together, vinegar and baking soda produce a chemical reaction that produces carbon dioxide and water, which makes baked goods light and airy. This substitution works best for cakes, quick breads and cupcakes.

3. Yogurt

Yogurt is another great replacement for eggs in a recipe. It's best to use plain yogurt, as flavoured varieties may add extra sugar and alter the flavour of your baked goods. You can use 1/4 cup of yogurt for each egg that needs to be replaced.

4. Flaxseeds

Flaxseeds are high in fibre and omega-3 fatty acids. But did you know they are also a great substitute for eggs? To replace one egg, combine 1 tbsp of flaxseeds with 3 tbsp of water until fully absorbed and thickened.

5. Nut Butter

Nut butters like almond, peanut, or cashew butter can also be used to replace eggs in a recipe. They add the same amount of creaminess and nutty flavour that eggs add to your bakes. Use 3 tbsp of nut butter to replace one egg.







Try using these substitutes the next time you run out of eggs. Do let us know how they worked for you in the comments section below. Happy Baking!