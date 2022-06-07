As there is no sign of relief from the scorching summer heat, we are all constantly looking for ways to keep ourselves cool and fresh. When it comes to food, what better than South Indian cuisine? On hot summer days, when you don't feel like overstuffing yourself with heavy or oily food, South Indian food comes to your rescue! Heavy food can often make us feel acidic in the stomach when eaten in the heat. So, it is recommended to eat something that is light during these days. South Indian delicacies are made with homely ingredients and are extremely flavourful.





If you feel like having something light yet delicious, you are at the right place! Here we bring you a list of South Indian breakfast options that are perfect for those dreadful summer days. Let's get started with the recipes.





Also read: How To Make South Indian-Style Steamed Fish In Banana Leaves

Here Are 5 South Indian Breakfast Recipes To Enjoy This Summer:

1.Curd Rice

A must have dish for lunch or dinner in any South Indian household. This recipe requires simple ingredients like steamed rice and plain curd, and a hint of flavourful spices. It is also extremely filling. Click here

2.Rava Uttapam

This recipe is not only light for the summer but is also packed with numerous health benefits. It is low on carbs and can be beneficial for weight loss. You can team up your rava uttapam with some piping hot sambhar or chutney. Click here





3.Rice Appam

A soft rice pancake which is enjoyed for breakfast and is very popular in South India. Thin and crispy around the edges with a soft and fluffy centre, it tastes best when paired with a healthy vegetable stew. Click here

4.Tomato Rice

Do you want a tangy twist to your otherwise regular breakfast? This tangy dish is tossed in the goodness of tomatoes, onions and spices, and is best paired with yoghurt and chutney. Click here

5.Oats Idli

If you're looking for a great blend of taste and health, then this oats idli recipe is just for you! This idli has suji replaced with healthy oats which makes it super healthy and light for the summer. Click here







Now that you know how to make these delicious South Indian dishes, let us know which one tops your list as a favourite breakfast option.