How often do you give up on the idea of cooking by just thinking about cleaning the kitchen after? While cooking is a fun activity, cleaning a messed-up kitchen is a real deal breaker. Kitchen is the busiest place in our house and after creating all the delicious food there, one needs to clean up everything that is left behind, starting from wiping the stained counter to washing the n number of dishes. If you have been avoiding cooking because of these reasons, then you will be amazed to know that we have listed down some easy recipes for you that require very less cleaning.





Here Are 5 Dishes That Don't Create A Mess In The Kitchen:

1. Yogurt Crunch Pudding

This yogurt pudding is easy to make and requires very less cleaning after making it. All you need to do to make this crunchy and creamy dish is add fresh fruits like strawberries, grapes, pomegranates, honey, and yogurt in a bowl. Now mix it well and keep it in the fridge for some time to chill. Take it out and scoop in your tasty yogurt crunch pudding. Click here for the full recipe.

2. One Pot Chicken Pasta

If you are too tired of following multiple steps in cooking then making a one-pot meal is the solution for you. Make scrumptious pasta in a single pot. Start with sauteing the onions and tomatoes in the pot, then add chicken pieces, pasta, and herbs in it. Now fill it with water and let the ingredients cook in the pot. Click here for the full recipe.

3. Greek Salad

Nothing beats a fresh bowl of salad for a meal. Salads are by far one of the easiest meals to prepare and do not require a lot of steps in preparation. The best part is that there's very little cleaning you will have to do if you make a bowl of salad for yourself. Just add chopped cucumber, tomato, bell pepper, onions, and feta cheese in a bowl and sprinkle it with salt and pepper. Mix well and your Greek salad will be ready in no time. Click here for the full recipe.

4. Egg Mayo Sandwich

Bread is considered a go-to food for many of us and what's better than preparing a scrumptious sandwich loaded with our choice of filling? Sandwiches are easy to make, filling, and super delicious. If you are a sandwich fan, you'll absolutely love this recipe. Make an egg mayo sandwich with boiled eggs in just 15 minutes. Remove the eggshells and throw them in the trash right away, rest follow our recipe to make this sandwich. Click here for the full recipe.

5. Paneer Tikka

Yes, your favoruite snack, paneer tikka is a mess-free dish that can be made with a few ingredients. All you have to do is add medium-sized paneer pieces into a zesty batter of yogurt and Indian spices like turmeric, red chili powder, garam masala, etc. Further, toss it in some oil in a pan and cook until the sides are crispy. Click here for the full recipe.





Hope you liked our mess-free recipes. Do let us know your opinion in the comment section below