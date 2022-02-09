Shilpa Shetty is one of the fittest actors of our time. It is no secret that the diva is a fitness icon for millions of Indians and people all over the globe. With two cookbooks and many yoga programs under her name, Shilpa was one of the first Bollywood actresses who made healthy living accessible and easy for her fans and followers. Even today, she shares glimpses of her healthy diet, yoga sessions, and tips and tricks to maintain a good lifestyle on many social media platforms. She may enjoy her cheat meal once in a while, but she gets back to her healthy routine with much ease and dedication at the start of every new week.





Most recently, Shilpa took to her Instagram page 'simplesoulfulapp' to share the benefits of a common vegetable that we often overlook, the green beans. The post listed the many benefits of green beans like it is a great source of minerals, and proteins, a vegetable with high fiber content, and a good Vitamin B complex. The caption on the image read, "Green beans may not be the first food that comes to mind as you plan your meals, but with a little ingenuity, they can be tasty go-to food.". Take a look at it here:







Keeping these points in mind, here are some easy recipes that you can prepare with the highly beneficial green beans:

1. Green Bean and Egg Salad:

While green beans are replete with essential vitamins and minerals, eggs are protein-dense and help you keep full for longer. The combination of both these ingredients makes the recipe a perfect dish to include in your weight loss diet. Here is the recipe for you.





2. Three Bean Chaat:

With the goodness and variety of kidney beans, chana, and green beans, this chaat is one of the healthiest snacks that you can start munching on. A healthy, tangy, and filling bowl of veggies, this would be the perfect summer meal to indulge in. Click here for the recipe.





3. Sauteed Green Beans:

A dish that is light and easy to make, sautéed green beans are the easiest addition to your healthy platter. Saute with bell peppers, olive oil, and nuts of your choice, this crunchy and filling dish will leave you wanting for more every single time. Here is the recipe for you. Click here for the recipe.

Sauteed green beans is a easy and quick dish

4. Green Beans Thoran:

The concept of Thoran stems from Kerala and is a simple coconut-based dry dish that's served with curry and steamed rice. You can even replace the beans in this recipe and try a different vegetable at any point in time. The only difference would be the cooking time. Click here for the recipe.





5. Khatti Meethi Phaliyan:

A Gujarati special, this dish is both sweet and tangy. It's cooked with tamarind, jaggery, and a spicy coconut mix. Serve with your everyday dal chawal combo to spice up your everyday meals; here is the recipe for you.





There you have it, easy recipes to enjoy the benefits of the highly beneficial green beans. Which one will you try first, let us know in the comments below.