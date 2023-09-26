Diabetes is an irreversible condition that is characterised by a sudden spike in blood sugar levels. While there is no permanent cure for it, it can be managed by making certain changes to your diet. Health experts recommend avoiding highly processed foods or sugary treats. Instead, one should make a conscious effort to consume more nutrient-rich foods. These include foods such as green leafy vegetables and whole grains. Another thing that makes for an excellent addition to a diabetes diet is good old dal (lentil). There are several different types of dals that one can choose from, and they're all great for people suffering from diabetes. Today, we'll be laying emphasis on urad dal for diabetes and sharing some interesting ways to include it in your diet.

Diabetes Diet: Why Is Urad Dal Good For Diabetics?

Urad dal (black gram) is one of the most widely consumed lentils in India. It is an excellent source of essential nutrients such as potassium, magnesium, and iron. Urad dal also has a high dietary fibre content, which helps curb your appetite and keeps you full for longer. It has a low glycemic index (GI) and doesn't cause sudden spikes in blood sugar levels. All these characteristics combined make urad dal a great addition to a diabetes diet.

How To Cook Urad Dal To Manage Diabetes? 5 Easy Ways To Consume Urad Dal For Diabetes:

1. Urad Dal Khichdi

Khichdi is one of the best dishes to manage diabetes, as it is rich in fibre and protein. This khichdi is made using a combination of three different types of dal: urad dal, chana dal, and moong dal. It is spiced with ginger, garlic, cumin, and mint leaves and will keep you satiated for a longer period of time. Top it with a drizzle of ghee and enjoy it for your next lunch or dinner meal. Click here for the complete recipe.

2. Urad Dal Paratha

Dal paratha is a popular breakfast option in North Indian households. This particular one is prepared using urad dal and also includes methi leaves, making it even more nutrient-rich. Both urad dal and methi are quite beneficial for managing blood sugar levels, making it the perfect paratha recipe for a diabetes diet. Pair it with a bowl of refreshing yoghurt and enjoy! Click here for the complete recipe.

3. Urad Dal Kadhi

This urad dal kadhi gives an interesting twist to the classic but is as wholesome as the other kinds. Unlike traditional kadhi recipes that have besan as their base, urad dal kadhi does not make use of besan. Instead, a thick batter of urad dal is prepared, which is then combined with yogurt and other spices. It tastes best when paired with jeera rice. Want to give it a try? Find the complete recipe here.

4. Bengali-Style Urad Dal Tadka

Also known as biuli'r dal, this dal is a staple in Bengali households. It is a simple urad dal, but the crackling tadka of hing, cumin, and ginger is what makes it unique. While this recipe is vegetarian, you'll be surprised to know that you can turn it into a non-vegetarian one as well. Pair it with aloo posto and steamed rice and indulge in its goodness. Find the complete recipe here.

5. North-Style Safed Dal

In this recipe, the urad dal is cooked in a flavourful tomato base. Lemon juice adds a kick of tangy flavour to it, while pepper adds a nice aroma to it. It is packed with protein and fibre and is perfect for those seeking a unique take on cooking the usual urad dal. Wholesome and satisfying, this dal might just become your new comfort meal. Click here for the complete recipe.





Consider adding these urad dal recipes to diabetes diet and reap its many benefits!